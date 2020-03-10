Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

Posted by | Mar 10, 2020 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card
By: |

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira
Mar 14, 2020
Ginasio Nilson Nelson
Brasilia, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Kevin Lee   (18-5, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira   (28-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Demian Maia   (28-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns  (17-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Renato Moicano   (13-3-1, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic   (13-5, #25 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Johnny Walker   (17-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov   (25-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo   (24-7, #15 ranked lightweight) vs John Makdessi   (17-6, #37 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga   (23-6, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno  (16-5-1, #5 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Ribas   (8-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs  Randa Markos   (10-7-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos   (21-6, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko   (20-1, #21 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya   (26-10, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Enrique Barzola   (16-5-1, #36 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Mayra Bueno Silva   (5-0, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maryna Moroz   (9-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Bruno Silva   (10-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight) vs David Dvorak   (17-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Veronica Macedo   (6-3-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bea Malecki   (3-0, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco II

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco II

March 4, 2020

Fight of the Day: Ann Wolfe vs. Vonda Ward

Fight of the Day: Ann Wolfe vs. Vonda Ward

February 21, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC 247: Lauren Murphy

The Livest Dog at UFC 247: Lauren Murphy

February 8, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 21/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 21/20

February 21, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino