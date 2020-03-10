UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira

Mar 14, 2020

Ginasio Nilson Nelson

Brasilia, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Kevin Lee (18-5, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (28-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (17-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Renato Moicano (13-3-1, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-5, #25 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Johnny Walker (17-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov (25-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (24-7, #15 ranked lightweight) vs John Makdessi (17-6, #37 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (23-6, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (16-5-1, #5 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Ribas (8-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos (10-7-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-6, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko (20-1, #21 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (26-10, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Enrique Barzola (16-5-1, #36 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Mayra Bueno Silva (5-0, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maryna Moroz (9-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:

Bruno Silva (10-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight) vs David Dvorak (17-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Veronica Macedo (6-3-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bea Malecki (3-0, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

