UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Results

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo
Feb 29, 2020
Chartway Arena
Norfolk, Virginia

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Joseph Benavidez   (28-5, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo   (17-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer   (7-1, #19 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos  (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba   (15-4, 1 NC, #17 ranked light heavyweight) vs Magomed Ankalaev   (12-1, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson   (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont   (16-6-1)

Featherweights:
Grant Dawson   (14-1, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner   (23-10)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (13-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese  (11-1, #22 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena   (7-2, #33 ranked lightweight) vs  Steve Garcia   (10-3)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura   (17-6, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (10-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (17-7, #64 ranked featherweight**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (3:38)
vs TJ Brown   (14-6)

Featherweights:
Aalon Cruz   (8-2) vs
Spike Carlyle   (8-1) **WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:25)

Welterweights:
Sean Brady   (11-0, #63 ranked welterweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
vs Ismail Naurdiev   (19-3, #31 ranked welterweight)

