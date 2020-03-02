UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The headliners were the top earners this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.
Attendance: 7,098
Gate: $402,958
(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)
Deiveson Figueiredo: $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Joseph Benavidez: $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Marcin Tybura: $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Megan Anderson: $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Magomed Ankalaev: $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Jordan Griffin: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Kyler Phillips: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Gabriel Silva: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Luis Pena: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Ion Cutelaba: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Felicia Spencer: $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Brendan Allen: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Sean Brady: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Grant Dawson: $27,300 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Spike Carlyle: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Ismail Naurdiev: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Darrick Minner: $17,700 ($10,000 to show, $4,200 from Dawson for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Sergey Spivak: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Steve Garcia: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Tom Breese: $15,000 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Norma Dumont: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Zarah Fairn: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
T.J. Brown: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Aalon Cruz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
