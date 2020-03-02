UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The headliners were the top earners this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Attendance: 7,098

Gate: $402,958

Deiveson Figueiredo: $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Benavidez: $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Megan Anderson: $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Griffin: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyler Phillips: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Silva: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Brady: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $27,300 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Spike Carlyle: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darrick Minner: $17,700 ($10,000 to show, $4,200 from Dawson for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Steve Garcia: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Breese: $15,000 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Norma Dumont: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarah Fairn: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Brown: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aalon Cruz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)