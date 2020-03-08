Congratulations to DES Fredericks for winning our UFC 248 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Brasilia on Mar 14th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Israel Adesanya – 89%
Zhang Weili – 72%
Beneil Dariush – 52%
Neil Magny – 52%
Alex Oliveira – 72%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 20-5 (80%)
UFC 248 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|DES Fredericks
|11
|2
|Ava Loiskandl
|10
|2
|Paul Elizondo
|10
|4
|Joachim Hackshaw
|9
|4
|Justin Cronin
|9
|4
|Ray ramos
|9
|4
|Scott Heldorf
|9
|8
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|8
|Ben needham
|8
|8
|Corey Heck
|8
|8
|Ethan H
|8
|8
|Jeremy Rosi
|8
|8
|Luke Rhoads
|8
|8
|Sam Fowler
|8
|8
|Shane Valko
|8
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|17
|Alan b
|7
|17
|Barry Oh
|7
|17
|COOPER EVANS
|7
|17
|Daniel
|7
|17
|Dave K.
|7
|17
|Dylan Murphy
|7
|17
|Ian Phillips
|7
|17
|Joseph Jackson
|7
|17
|Kalib Charles Runga
|7
|17
|Neil H.
|7
|17
|Pete Perez
|7
|17
|Rocky Dean-Shoji
|7
|17
|SternFan74
|7
|17
|theJawas
|7
|17
|Zidane
|7
|32
|Abraham
|6
|32
|Ben Hilder
|6
|32
|Chris Yee
|6
|32
|Darcy Toms
|6
|32
|Dee Fredericks
|6
|32
|Dumitru Serbulenco
|6
|32
|Gary MacDonald
|6
|32
|Glen Foalima
|6
|32
|Jake mckenna
|6
|32
|James Hudson
|6
|32
|Jarrod Olivieri
|6
|32
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|6
|32
|juane hoefhamer-keogh
|6
|32
|kayla holmes
|6
|32
|larry chaput
|6
|32
|Liam Thomson
|6
|32
|Luca Aitken
|6
|32
|Micah Geraets
|6
|32
|Omar Comin’
|6
|32
|Owen Hyslop
|6
|32
|Ramon Mitihepi
|6
|32
|Ryan
|6
|32
|Sam Keary
|6
|32
|Shanil singh
|6
|32
|Steven Greenfield
|6
|32
|Sue Gullery
|6
|32
|Tomas Morales
|6
|32
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|60
|Chris
|5
|60
|Alex Hansen
|5
|60
|Alexander Rodrigzue
|5
|60
|Anton B
|5
|60
|Benjamin Small
|5
|60
|Brendan Malek
|5
|60
|Cameron Emmet
|5
|60
|claire gardner
|5
|60
|dan hazen
|5
|60
|Daniel Ung
|5
|60
|David Jaquays
|5
|60
|DES Fredericks
|5
|60
|Dylan Finlay
|5
|60
|Enoch thomas
|5
|60
|Ethan lockett
|5
|60
|Jackson Tamaariki
|5
|60
|Jason
|5
|60
|Jess
|5
|60
|John Gray
|5
|60
|Jordan Blick
|5
|60
|Kerry Austen
|5
|60
|Leigh Martin
|5
|60
|Lily Clark
|5
|60
|Lionel Te Kanawa
|5
|60
|Logan Sanders
|5
|60
|Marcos Ruiz
|5
|60
|max handley
|5
|60
|Nik Gray
|5
|60
|Reece Marshall
|5
|60
|Riley
|5
|60
|Rodney
|5
|60
|Shemp DeYoung
|5
|60
|Steve Risk
|5
|60
|Taylor Kelly
|5
|60
|Troy Whiley
|5
|60
|Zane Liebenberg
|5
|96
|Andrew Price
|4
|96
|Blake Cooper
|4
|96
|Brett Alison
|4
|96
|Brighton
|4
|96
|callum king
|4
|96
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|96
|Dan P
|4
|96
|Derek Imm
|4
|96
|Dillonk.
|4
|96
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|96
|Evan rogers
|4
|96
|Folau Vaka
|4
|96
|Herman Martinez
|4
|96
|Jacob Mastroianni
|4
|96
|James Weise
|4
|96
|Jared storey
|4
|96
|Joshua Aranas
|4
|96
|Kalen
|4
|96
|Leanne Rickard
|4
|96
|Limbu Namhang Sundeep
|4
|96
|Marcel
|4
|96
|Michael J.
|4
|96
|Roydon Swiggs
|4
|96
|Sean Baker
|4
|96
|William
|4
|96
|Zac Rivenell
|4
|122
|Ahmad tolhah
|3
|122
|Aidan Erceg
|3
|122
|Andrew Nixon
|3
|122
|Cam beard
|3
|122
|dale turner
|3
|122
|Daniel Jonas
|3
|122
|DARNIAL F
|3
|122
|Edo
|3
|122
|Elliot Ofori
|3
|122
|Gabe Ojeda
|3
|122
|Isaac
|3
|122
|Kunal Jha
|3
|122
|Mike V.
|3
|122
|Phil St George
|3
|122
|Riley Letts
|3
|122
|Rose Hammond
|3
|122
|Sean Davies
|3
|122
|Sergio Anaya Galindo
|3
|122
|Travis grinham
|3
|122
|William Mills
|3
|142
|Alick McCalman
|2
|142
|Brandon Kaplan
|2
|142
|Christopher Reive
|2
|142
|Dan
|2
|142
|Dylan lyddy
|2
|142
|glen STANLEY
|2
|142
|John David
|2
|142
|Johnathan podd
|2
|142
|Leon Mihaere
|2
|142
|Luke galloway
|2
|142
|Nathan H.
|2
|142
|Robert Oakes
|2
|142
|ryanC
|2
|142
|Shon Tobin
|2
|156
|Brad Pickering
|1
|156
|James Bingham
|1
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Daniel
|48
|2
|Dave K.
|45
|2
|Sternfan74
|45
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|41
|5
|ryanC
|40
|6
|Anton
|39
|6
|Joseph Jackson
|39
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|39
|9
|Derek Imm
|38
|9
|Herman Martinez
|38
|9
|Nathan H.
|38
