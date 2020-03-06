Select Page

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Posted by | Mar 6, 2020 | ,

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate
By: |

Attendance:   TBA
Gate:   TBA

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Israel Adesanya:   $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero:   $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili:   ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk:   ($106,000 to show, $106,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush:   ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drakkar Klose:   ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny:   ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang:   ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira:   ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin:   ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley:   ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez:   ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Madsen:   ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard:   ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodolfo Vieira:   ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Saparbek Safarov:   ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert:   ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn:   ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire:   ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana:   ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,800 from Whitmire for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze:   ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamall Emmers:   ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel:   ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti:   ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

MMA, MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate



Related Posts

John Dodson Scouting Report

John Dodson Scouting Report

February 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Joe Louis vs. Max Baer

Fight of the Day: Joe Louis vs. Max Baer

February 28, 2020

LFA 81 Fighter Salaries

LFA 81 Fighter Salaries

February 19, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC Auckland: Loma Lookboonme

The Livest Dog at UFC Auckland: Loma Lookboonme

February 21, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino