UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By:

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Israel Adesanya: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili: ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ($106,000 to show, $106,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drakkar Klose: ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Madsen: ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodolfo Vieira: ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Saparbek Safarov: ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn: ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana: ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,800 from Whitmire for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamall Emmers: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti: ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)