UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero

Mar 7, 2020

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:

Israel Adesanya (18-0, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Yoel Romero (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweight Championship:

Zhang Weili (20-1, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Beneil Dariush (17-4-1, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (11-1-1, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Neil Magny (21-7, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang (17-5, #23 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (19-8-1, 2 NC, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (15-7, #54 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (10-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (8-3, #31 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Mark Madsen (9-0, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (11-3, #68 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Rodolfo Vieira (6-0, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Saparbek Safarov (9-2, #45 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Gerald Meerschaert (29-12, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Deron Winn (6-1, #51 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Emily Whitmire (4-3, #11 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Polyana Viana (10-4, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Giga Chikadze (8-2, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers (17-4)

Bantamweights:

Danaa Batgerel (6-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Guido Cannetti (8-4, #39 ranked bantamweight)

