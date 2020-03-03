Select Page

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card

Posted by | Mar 3, 2020 | ,

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card
By: |

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero
Mar 7, 2020
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya   (18-0, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Yoel Romero   (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Zhang Weili   (20-1, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk  (16-3, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush   (17-4-1, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose   (11-1-1, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Neil Magny   (21-7, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang   (17-5, #23 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira   (19-8-1, 2 NC, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin   (15-7, #54 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley   (10-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Alberto Quinonez  (8-3, #31 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Mark Madsen   (9-0, #65 ranked lightweight) vs  Austin Hubbard   (11-3, #68 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (6-0, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Saparbek Safarov   (9-2, #45 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Gerald Meerschaert   (29-12, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Deron Winn   (6-1, #51 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Emily Whitmire   (4-3, #11 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Polyana Viana   (10-4, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (8-2, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers   (17-4)

Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel   (6-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Guido Cannetti   (8-4, #39 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Daniel Ghita vs. Semmy Schilt

Fight of the Day: Daniel Ghita vs. Semmy Schilt

February 19, 2020

Figueiredo Badly Misses Weight, Not Eligible to Win Title

Figueiredo Badly Misses Weight, Not Eligible to Win Title

February 28, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC 247: Lauren Murphy

The Livest Dog at UFC 247: Lauren Murphy

February 8, 2020

Jim Miller Scouting Report

Jim Miller Scouting Report

February 10, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino