Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer

Posted by | Mar 1, 2020 | ,

The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer
By: |

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Felicia Spencer (red gloves) fights Zarah Fairn (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

Felicia Spencer (vs Zarah Fairn)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 68 to 14 (40-13 significant strikes)
62% significant strike accuracy
1 for 2 takedowns
2 guard passes

Feenom stated her claim for next in line for a title shot.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Results

February 15, 2020

The Betting Window for February 21-23

The Betting Window for February 21-23

February 21, 2020

Fight of the Day: Ikuhisa Minowa vs. Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou

Fight of the Day: Ikuhisa Minowa vs. Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou

February 14, 2020

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

February 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino