The Statistical Star of UFC Brasilia: Amanda Ribas
Mar 14, 2020; Brasilia, DF, Brazil; Amanda Ribas in the press room after fighting Randa Markos during UFC Fight Night at Ginasio Nilson Nelson. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Amanda Ribas (vs Randa Markos)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 173 to 56 (85-36 significant strikes)
53% significant strike accuracy
1 for 3 takedowns
4 guard passes
1 reversal
2 submission attempts

Ribas is a prospect to watch after another dominant performance.

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Brasilia: Amanda Ribas



