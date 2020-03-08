Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 248: Neil Magny

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Neil Magny (red gloves) before the match against Li Jingliang (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Neil Magny (vs Li Jingliang)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 123 to 16 (74-16 significant strikes)
53% significant strike accuracy
4 for 7 takedowns
2 guard passes

After an eon on the shelf, Neil Magny made a triumphant return.

