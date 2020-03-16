Odds Suggest Government Will Force UFC to Postpone Events

Got this press release today:

Dana White and the UFC have defied to follow the footsteps of other sports leagues as they plan to move forward with their schedule and events.

On Monday, the gambling site SportsBetting.ag offered odds for a trio of cancellation-related UFC props. Here are the opening odds for two that are no longer available for wagering:

Will UFC 249 be held on April 18 in Brooklyn?

Yes -120

No -120

(These odds closed at ‘No’ -400 and are now off the board)

Will UFC cancel or suspend an event in March?

Yes -120

No -120

(These odds closed at ‘Yes’ -250 and are now off the board)

Will the U.S. Govt. force UFC to cancel an event by June 30

Yes -150

No +110

(These odds opened at ‘Yes’ +150 and ‘No’ -200)

Fight odds for this Saturday’s UFC ESPN+ event are still on the board, but if cancelled, all wagers will be graded no action and returned to customers.

