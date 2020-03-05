Select Page

Nunes to defend vs. Spencer at UFC 250

After much speculation, Amanda Nunes’ next opponent has been revealed.

The champ-champ will face Felicity Spencer at UFC 250 May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

ESPN first broke the news.

Speculation was that either Spencer or Megan Anderson would get the shot.

Spencer defeated Zarah Fairnl weekend. Anderson also was victorious that night, but Spencer holds a win over Anderson, which likely factored into the matchmaking decision.

Nunes is coming off of a win over Germaine de Randamie.

