MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 4/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Giga Chikadze (8-2) vs Jamall Emmers (17-4) – UFC 248 – May 7th

Eric Spicely (12-5) vs Roman Kopylov (8-1) – UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Marlon Vera (15-5-1) vs Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) – UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs Hunter Azure (8-0) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Alexander Hernandez (11-2) vs Islam Makhachev (18-1) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Alan Patrick (15-2) vs Christos Giagos (17-8) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Raphael Pessoa (10-1) vs Alexander Romanov (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Peter Barrett (11-3) vs Danny Henry (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Bryce Mitchell (12-0) vs Charles Rosa (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ricardo Lamas (19-8) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Devin Clark (11-4) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Bantamweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (15-2) vs Jose Aldo (28-6) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Dustin Poirier (25-6) vs Dan Hooker (20-8) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – May 16th

Puna Soriano (7-0) vs Anthony Hernandez (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – May 16th

Ariane Lipski (12-5) vs Luana Carolina (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – May 16th

Cortney Casey (8-7) vs Lara Procopio (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – May 16th

Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) vs Petr Yan (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Yan – Jun 13th

Gillian Robertson (7-4) vs Taila Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4) vs Oskar Piechota (11-3) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 20th

Jennifer Maia (17-6) vs Viviane Araujo (8-2) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jun 27th

Bellator

Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) vs Rony Markes (19-7) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

Kevin Ferguson Jr (3-2, 1 NC) vs Kaheem Murray (3-3) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

ONE Championship

Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (26-10, 1 NC) vs Vitaly Bigdash (10-2) – ONE Championship: Infinity 1 – Apr 10th

