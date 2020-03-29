Jon Jones Prop Bets & UFC 249 Location Odds

Bones Jones has been caught by the long arm of the law once again, and the oddsmakers are weighing in on how the champ’s latest misstep will impact his UFC future. Additionally, the folks at SportsBetting.ag have come up with a list of odds for the UFC 249 location, and there are some hilarious options available to wager on. Current UFC odds can be found here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props UFC 249 Location Florida +225 Russia +300 United Arab Emirates +300 Mexico +500 Saudi Arabia +800 South Africa +1000 Nevada +1400 International Waters +2500 Area 51 +8000 North Korea +10000 Will Jon Jones be stripped of title belt before the end of 2020? Yes -550 No +325 Will Jon Jones be arrested again before the end of 2020? Yes -150 No +110 Will Jon Jones spend night in jail before the end of 2020? Yes -140 No +100 Will Jon Jones fight in UFC again before the end of 2020? Yes +300 No -500