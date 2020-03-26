Select Page

Jon Jones Arrested for DWI, Negligent Use of Firearm

Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested last night for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance in his vehicle. At least the firearm charge is a new one for him.

Here’s the arrest record from the Albuquerque police:

Name:  JONES, JONATHAN DWIGHT           Person ID:  100240850             Booking #:  130879280       Arrest ID:  141079036
YOB:  1987
Booking Date:  03/26/2020   Time:  04:43

    Arresting Agency:  APD    Arresting Officer:  BRIAN JOHNSON 98958
    Arrest Date:  03/26/2020    Arrest Time:  01:01    Arrest Location:   312 CENTRAL AVE SW ALBUQUERQUE NM
Charges:

Type: Count: Statute: Description:
MD 1 66-8-102.D AGGRAVATED DWI-1
MD 1 30-7-4 NEGLIGEN USE OF FIREARMS
PM 1 66-8-138 POSSESSION OF OPEN CONTAINER
PM 1 66-5-229C NO PROOF OF INSURANCE IN VEHICLE

KOAT stated that police responded to reports of gunshots fired around 1:00 am last night, to find Jones intoxicated in his vehicle. He blew twice over the legal limit, they found a black handgun under his seat, as well as a half empty bottle of liquor in the back. He was released from custody earlier today and is to appear in court on April 9th.

This is his second DWI arrest, as well as being involved in a hit-and-run as well as being charged with battery last year. But at least he was by himself – social distancing is no joke.

