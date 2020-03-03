Select Page

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report

Posted by | Mar 3, 2020 | ,

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report
By: |

DALLAS, TX – MAY 13: Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates her win in the Women’s Strawweight Title bout against Jessica Andrade during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
Aug 18, 1987

Record

16-3 (UFC: 10-3)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

multiple Muay Thai & kickboxing championships

Championships Held

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion: 2015-2017 (five successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class striker
– tall & long for a strawweight
– has beaten many of the top fighters in the weight class already
– KO power in her hands
– extremely quick with her strikes
– young & in her prime
– very aggressive & confident
– can get into opponent’s head with her attitude
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– outstrikes her opponents about 3:1
– very good with the jab
– has wicked elbows, kicks & knees
– great at stuffing takedowns
– good striking defense
– great gas tank
– part of one of the best fight teams in the world – American Top Team
– has only lost to two people in her career

Weaknesses

– very inaccurate striker
– strictly a striker at this point – does she have any wrestling or BJJ skills?
– can be (T)KOd
– can go overboard on trash talk & cause her to be distracted
– Rose Namajunas seems to have her number
– doesn’t finish many fights recently – becoming more of a point fighter
– struggles with the weight cut to 115 pounds

Synopsis

Joanna Champion rose like a supernova in the nascent women’s strawweight division.  Now that she’s been usurped, can she rise again?

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC Rio Rancho: Diego Sanchez

The Livest Dog at UFC Rio Rancho: Diego Sanchez

February 16, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

February 23, 2020

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

February 10, 2020

Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds

Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds

February 11, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino