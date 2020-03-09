Select Page

Demian Maia Scouting Report

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
72″ reach, Southpaw
Nov 6, 1977

Record

28-9 (UFC: 22-9)

Current Streak

3 straight wins

Training

4th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous grappling championships

Championships Held

Super Challenge Tournament Winner (83 kg): 2006

Strengths

– perhaps the best BJJ practitioner in the sport
– an absolute beast at welterweight
– very physically strong at current weight class
– extremely experienced
– great submission skills
– has never been submitted
– has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career
– very good at passing guard
– southpaw
– good ground and pound
– somehow manages to hardly ever get struck in a fight
– on a hot streak

Weaknesses

– despite fighting at middleweight before, still a bit undersized (height, reach) for welterweight
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much striking skills – doesn’t land (or attempt) many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy & defense
– tends to lose if he can’t take down his opponent
– getting up there in years

Synopsis

Demian Maia was pretty much unstoppable when he first moved to welterweight, but the end appears very near.

MMA Manifesto

