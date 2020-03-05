Combate Americas: Mexico vs USA Fighter Salaries

Combate’s lastest offering went down last weekend in Fresno, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earning.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Stephanie Frausto: $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

Alejandro Martinez: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Ivan Castillo: $4,000 ($2,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Paul Elizondo: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jose Avalos: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Adrian Guzman: $4,000

Hector Farado: $3,100 ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus, $100 from Torres for missing weight)

Danny Ramirez: $2,500

Maritza Sanchez: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Lucero Acosta: $2,500

Charisa Sigala: $2,250

Mike Tubera: $2,180 ($1,050 to show, $1,050 win bonus, $80 from Liu for missing weight)

Carlos Reyes: $1,500

Roger Severson: $1,500

Anthony Parham: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Shane Torres: $800 ($1,000 to show, $200 fine for missing weight)

Brock Dias: $800

Austin Liu: $640 ($800 to show, $160 fine for missing weight)