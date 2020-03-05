Combate’s lastest offering went down last weekend in Fresno, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earning.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Stephanie Frausto: $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)
Alejandro Martinez: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Ivan Castillo: $4,000 ($2,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Paul Elizondo: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Jose Avalos: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Adrian Guzman: $4,000
Hector Farado: $3,100 ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus, $100 from Torres for missing weight)
Danny Ramirez: $2,500
Maritza Sanchez: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Lucero Acosta: $2,500
Charisa Sigala: $2,250
Mike Tubera: $2,180 ($1,050 to show, $1,050 win bonus, $80 from Liu for missing weight)
Carlos Reyes: $1,500
Roger Severson: $1,500
Anthony Parham: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)
Shane Torres: $800 ($1,000 to show, $200 fine for missing weight)
Brock Dias: $800
Austin Liu: $640 ($800 to show, $160 fine for missing weight)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Combate Americas: Mexico vs USA Fighter Salaries