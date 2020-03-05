Select Page

Combate Americas: Mexico vs USA Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Mar 5, 2020 | ,

Combate Americas: Mexico vs USA Fighter Salaries
By: |

Combate’s lastest offering went down last weekend in Fresno, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earning.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Stephanie Frausto:   $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

Alejandro Martinez:   $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Ivan Castillo:   $4,000 ($2,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Paul Elizondo:  $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jose Avalos:   $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Adrian Guzman:   $4,000

Hector Farado:   $3,100 ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus, $100 from Torres for missing weight)

Danny Ramirez:   $2,500

Maritza Sanchez:   $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Lucero Acosta:   $2,500

Charisa Sigala:   $2,250

Mike Tubera:   $2,180 ($1,050 to show, $1,050 win bonus, $80 from Liu for missing weight)

Carlos Reyes:  $1,500

Roger Severson:   $1,500

Anthony Parham:   $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Shane Torres:   $800 ($1,000 to show, $200 fine for missing weight)

Brock Dias:   $800

Austin Liu:   $640 ($800 to show, $160 fine for missing weight)

MMA, MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Combate Americas: Mexico vs USA Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 2/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 2/20

March 2, 2020

Fight of the Day: Jean-Yves Thériault vs. Rick Roufus

Fight of the Day: Jean-Yves Thériault vs. Rick Roufus

February 20, 2020

The Betting Window for February 21-23

The Betting Window for February 21-23

February 21, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

February 23, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino