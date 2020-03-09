Select Page

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Posted by | Mar 9, 2020 | ,

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report
By: |

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 28: Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after winning the UFC Featherweight bout between Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Hatsu Hioki of Japan on June 28, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
October 17, 1989

Record

28-8, 1 NC (UFC: 16-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

6 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– huge reach
– young but experienced
– has been competing in the UFC since 2010
– finishes fights
– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out
– very good MMA wrestlers
– very active looking for submissions during a fight
– solid gas tank
– accurate striker
– showed KO power in his last two fights
– on a super hot streak

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out
– not much of a striker & no real knockout power
– has lost when facing a step up in competition
– poor striking defense
– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– used to fight at featherweight


Synopsis

If Do Bronx has any future in the UFC, it appears like it’ll have to be as a 155-pounder.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Charles Oliveira Scouting Report



Related Posts

Matchroom on DAZN: Garcia vs. Vargas Picks

Matchroom on DAZN: Garcia vs. Vargas Picks

February 28, 2020

UFC Auckland Prelim Breakout Star: Takashi Sato

UFC Auckland Prelim Breakout Star: Takashi Sato

February 20, 2020

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer I

Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer I

March 6, 2020

Derrick Lewis Career Earnings

Derrick Lewis Career Earnings

February 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino