Charles Oliveira Career Earnings

Nov 16, 2019; Sao Paolo, BRAZIL; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) reacts to fight against Jared Gordon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ginsasio do Ibirapuera. Mandatory Credit: Jason Da Silva-USA TODAY Sportsh

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko – W (Elkins) – $52,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs Palhares – Sept 15/10 – W (Escudero) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 124 – Dec 11/10 – L (Miller) – $10,000*

UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry – Jun 26/11 – NC (Lentz) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – L (Cerrone) – $12,000

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Wisely) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

TUF: Live Finale – Jun 1/12 – W (Brookins) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC 152 – Sept 22/12 – L (Swanson) – $18,000*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – L (Edgar) – $71,000 ($21,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi – Feb 15/14 – W (Ogle) – $92,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performer of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – W (Stephens) – $51,300 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, fined $2,700 for missing weight)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves – May 30/15 – W (Lentz) – $164,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Oliveira – Aug 23/15 – L (Holloway) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Jury) – $81,600 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, fined $7,400 for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – L (Pettis) – $57,000 ($42,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – L (Lamas) – $44,400 ($42,000 to show, $12,600 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Brooks) – $149,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Felder) – $59,000 ($44,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Guida) – $165,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Giagos) – $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Miller) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Teymur) – $260,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Lentz) – $220,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – W (Gordon) – $280,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,668,300

