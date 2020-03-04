Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 4/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Feather/Lightweight
|529
|2
|2
|Douglas Lima
|Middle/Welterweight
|419
|3
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|411
|4
|4
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|410
|5
|5
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|331.5
|6
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|298
|7
|7
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|292.5
|8
|16
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|291
|9
|10
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|272
|10
|9
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|252
|11
|11
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|226.5
|12
|8
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|225
|13
|13
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|191
|14
|17
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|184.5
|15
|14
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|183.5
|16
|18
|Rafael Carvalho
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|17
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|174.5
|18
|19
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|171.5
|19
|20
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|171
|20
|12
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|168.5
|21
|24
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|22
|21
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|23
|23
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|163
|24
|38
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|162
|25
|26
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|148
|26
|25
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|145
|27
|27
|Eduardo Dantas
|Featherweight
|140
|28
|29
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|136.5
|29
|30
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|130.5
|30
|22
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|130
|31
|49
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|128
|32
|32
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|126.5
|33
|33
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|126
|34
|34
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|125
|35
|28
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|123.5
|36
|31
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|120
|37
|219
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|116
|38
|39
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|39
|59
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|105
|40
|37
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|104
|41
|40
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|100.5
|42
|NR
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|99.5
|43
|72
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|44
|42
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|91
|45
|36
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|46
|45
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|47
|46
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|85
|48
|79
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|84
|48
|47
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|84
|50
|50
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|82.5
|51
|43
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|81
|52
|52
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|80
|53
|53
|Derek Campos
|Featherweight
|79
|54
|44
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|77.5
|55
|54
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|76
|55
|54
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|76
|55
|54
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|76
|58
|41
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|75.5
|59
|93
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|74.5
|60
|60
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|74
|61
|61
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|73
|61
|61
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|73
|63
|63
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|72.5
|63
|63
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|65
|65
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|71
|65
|NR
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|70.5
|67
|47
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|70
|67
|67
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|70
|69
|68
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|69.5
|70
|69
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|70
|69
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|67.5
|70
|69
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|73
|54
|Shawn Bunch
|Bantamweight
|66.5
|74
|124
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|66
|75
|74
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|75
|74
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|65
|77
|76
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|77
|81
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|79
|77
|Mauricio Alonso
|Middleweight
|63
|80
|78
|Hyder Amil
|Featherweight
|62.5
|81
|81
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|61
|81
|87
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|61
|83
|83
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|60.5
|84
|84
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|60
|84
|84
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|60
|86
|65
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|59.5
|87
|86
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|59
|88
|92
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|57
|88
|89
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|57
|90
|90
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|56
|91
|91
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|92
|79
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|53
|92
|93
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|94
|95
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|52.5
|94
|95
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|52.5
|94
|95
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|52.5
|97
|95
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|51.5
|97
|99
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|99
|142
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|50
|100
|102
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|49.5
|101
|103
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Dalton Rosta
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|101
|87
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|101
|182
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|47.5
|101
|103
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|47.5
|111
|113
|Keri Taylor Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|112
|168
|AJ Agazarm
|Featherweight
|44.5
|113
|115
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|44
|114
|116
|Connor Dixon
|Welterweight
|43
|114
|116
|Patrick Mix
|Bantamweight
|43
|116
|131
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|42.5
|117
|119
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|41
|117
|119
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|41
|119
|123
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|40.5
|120
|124
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|40
|120
|124
|Killys Mota
|Lightweight
|40
|122
|127
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|39
|122
|127
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|39
|124
|129
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|38.5
|124
|148
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|38.5
|126
|130
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|38
|127
|131
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|37.5
|128
|119
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|36.5
|128
|133
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|36.5
|130
|134
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|36
|130
|134
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|36
|130
|134
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|36
|133
|138
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|35.5
|134
|139
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|35
|134
|119
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|35
|134
|139
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|35
|134
|139
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|35
|138
|142
|Matt Perez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|139
|144
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|34
|139
|144
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|34
|141
|NR
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|32.5
|141
|146
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|32.5
|143
|NR
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|32
|144
|149
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|31.5
|144
|195
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|31.5
|146
|151
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|30.5
|146
|151
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|148
|153
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|30
|148
|153
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|30
|148
|165
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|30
|148
|153
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|30
|148
|153
|Ryan Hardy Evans
|Welterweight
|30
|153
|158
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|29.5
|153
|158
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|153
|158
|Raz Bring
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|153
|158
|Ricky Furar
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|157
|146
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|29
|158
|165
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|28.5
|158
|165
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|28.5
|158
|218
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|28.5
|161
|150
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|27.5
|161
|NR
|Ilias Bulaid
|Featherweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|James Barnes
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|Jon Manley
|Welterweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|Justin Burlinson
|Welterweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|27.5
|161
|168
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|169
|NR
|Aaron McKenzie
|Lightweight
|27
|169
|175
|Brandon Laroco
|Featherweight
|27
|169
|175
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|169
|153
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|27
|169
|NR
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|27
|169
|175
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|175
|180
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|26.5
|175
|180
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|26.5
|175
|158
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|26.5
|178
|182
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|25
|178
|182
|Antonio McKee
|Welterweight
|25
|178
|NR
|Blaine O’Driscoll
|Bantamweight
|25
|178
|182
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|25
|178
|164
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|25
|178
|182
|Ian Butler
|Welterweight
|25
|178
|182
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|25
|178
|182
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Lightweight
|25
|178
|182
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|25
|178
|182
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|25
|188
|195
|Ashley Reece
|Welterweight
|24.5
|188
|195
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|188
|195
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|24.5
|188
|195
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|24.5
|188
|NR
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|24.5
|188
|195
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|24.5
|188
|195
|Tyree Fortune
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|195
|202
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|24
|196
|203
|Thomas Oswald
|Welterweight
|23
|197
|204
|Andrea Fusi
|Welterweight
|22.5
|197
|182
|Ava Knight
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Dan Cassell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|197
|NR
|David Pacheco
|Welterweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Dominique Wooding
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|197
|NR
|Gabriel Varga
|Featherweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|George Courtney
|Featherweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Giorgio Pietrini
|Welterweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|James Bennett
|Featherweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Sunni Imhotep
|Lightweight
|22.5
|197
|204
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|210
|220
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|211
|204
|Adel Altamimi
|Featherweight
|20
|211
|NR
|Arunas Andriuskevicus
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|211
|204
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|20
|211
|221
|Darren Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|211
|NR
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|20
|211
|204
|Richard Kiely
|Welterweight
|20
|211
|221
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|20
|218
|223
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|19
|218
|223
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|19
|220
|252
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|18.5
|221
|226
|E.J. Brooks
|Welterweight
|18
|221
|226
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|18
|223
|229
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|17.5
|224
|223
|Frans Mlambo
|Featherweight
|17
|224
|NR
|Kyle Kurtz
|Middleweight
|17
|224
|230
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|227
|226
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|16
|227
|231
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|16
|229
|232
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|229
|232
|Dustin Barca
|Lightweight
|14.5
|229
|258
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|229
|232
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|14.5
|229
|232
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|14.5
|229
|258
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|14.5
|229
|232
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|14.5
|229
|232
|Robert Morrow
|Middleweight
|14.5
|237
|240
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|13.5
|238
|241
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|13
|238
|232
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|13
|240
|232
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|12.5
|241
|NR
|Anthony Taylor
|Lightweight
|12
|241
|243
|Robert Whiteford
|Featherweight
|12
|241
|243
|Shane Campbell
|Welterweight
|12
|244
|245
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|245
|NR
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|10
|245
|246
|Joseph Holmes
|Welterweight
|10
|245
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|10
|245
|246
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|10
|245
|246
|Luis Erives
|Lightweight
|10
|245
|246
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|10
|245
|246
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|10
|245
|246
|Walter Pugliesi
|Welterweight
|10
|253
|NR
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|253
|252
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|253
|252
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|9.5
|253
|252
|Kevin Fryer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|253
|252
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|258
|NR
|Salim Mukhidinov
|Featherweight
|9
|259
|269
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|260
|NR
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|8
|261
|258
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|5
|261
|258
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|5
|261
|258
|John Beneduce
|Featherweight
|5
|261
|258
|John Mercurio
|Welterweight
|5
|261
|NR
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|5
|261
|NR
|Karl Moore
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|261
|258
|Peter Ishiguro
|Featherweight
|5
|261
|NR
|Philip Mulpeter
|Lightweight
|5
|261
|258
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|5
|261
|NR
|Ryan Roddy
|Lightweight
|5
|261
|258
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|5
|272
|269
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|4.5
|272
|269
|Demetrius Plaza
|Welterweight
|4.5
|272
|258
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|272
|269
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|4.5
|272
|269
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|272
|269
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|4.5
|272
|269
|Sean Clements
|Lightweight
|4.5
|272
|258
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|4.5
|280
|276
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|280
|276
|David Duran
|Bantamweight
|4
|282
|278
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|3.5
|282
|278
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|284
|280
|Adam Gustab
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Albert Gonzales
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Azunna Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Brandon Bender
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Brandon Medina
|Bantamweight
|0
|284
|280
|Brandon Pieper
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Bryson Bolohao
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Chris Cisneros
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Claude Wilcox
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Craig Fairley
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Damian Frankiewicz
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Daniel Crawford
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Dominic Clark
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Elias Anderson
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Fred Freeman
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|George Tokkos
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Gustavo Wurlitzer
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Hesdy Gerges
|Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Hracho Darpinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|NR
|J.W. Kiser
|Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Jacob Landin
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Jamese Taylor
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Jonathan Santa Maria
|Bantamweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Justin Moore
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Justin Roswell
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|280
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Keith Berry
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Keith McCabe
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|280
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|280
|Kona Oliveira
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|280
|Lucas Borges
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Luis Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Mario Navarro
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Mateusz Piskorz
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Mike Jasper
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|280
|Nathan Stolen
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Ranjeet Baria
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Roman Salazar
|Bantamweight
|0
|284
|280
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Ryan Walker
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|101
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|280
|Sabriye Sengul
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|284
|280
|Sam Slater
|Lightweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Scott Futrell
|Welterweight
|0
|284
|280
|Spencer Higa
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Tevin Dyce
|Bantamweight
|0
|284
|280
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|284
|280
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|0
|284
|NR
|Vinicius Zani
|Bantamweight
|0
|284
|280
|Will Lavine
|Middleweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Shop all things MMA at Amazon!
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 4/20