Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 4/20

s cyborg signs with bellator

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Feather/Lightweight 529
2 2 Douglas Lima Middle/Welterweight 419
3 3 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 411
4 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 410
5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 331.5
6 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 298
7 7 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5
8 16 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 291
9 10 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 272
10 9 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 252
11 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 226.5
12 8 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 225
13 13 Benson Henderson Lightweight 191
14 17 Brent Primus Lightweight 184.5
15 14 John Salter Middleweight 183.5
16 18 Rafael Carvalho Light Heavyweight 175
17 15 Michael Page Welterweight 174.5
18 19 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 171.5
19 20 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 171
20 12 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 168.5
21 24 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165
22 21 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 164.5
23 23 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 163
24 38 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 162
25 26 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 148
26 25 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 145
27 27 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140
28 29 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5
29 30 A.J. McKee Featherweight 130.5
30 22 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 130
31 49 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 128
32 32 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 126.5
33 33 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 126
34 34 Daniel Straus Featherweight 125
35 28 Adam Borics Featherweight 123.5
36 31 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 120
37 219 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 116
38 39 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 108.5
39 59 Charlie Ward Middleweight 105
40 37 Logan Storley Welterweight 104
41 40 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 100.5
42 NR Javy Ayala Heavyweight 99.5
43 72 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 98.5
44 42 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 91
45 36 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 90.5
46 45 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87
47 46 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 85
48 79 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 84
48 47 Paul Daley Welterweight 84
50 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82.5
51 43 Daniel Carey Featherweight 81
52 52 Cass Bell Bantamweight 80
53 53 Derek Campos Featherweight 79
54 44 Henry Corrales Featherweight 77.5
55 54 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 76
55 54 Leandro Higo Featherweight 76
55 54 Toby Misech Bantamweight 76
58 41 Ed Ruth Welterweight 75.5
59 93 Aaron Pico Featherweight 74.5
60 60 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 74
61 61 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 73
61 61 Joey Davis Welterweight 73
63 63 Haim Gozali Welterweight 72.5
63 63 James Gallagher Bantamweight 72.5
65 65 Romero Cotton Middleweight 71
65 NR Curtis Millender Welterweight 70.5
67 47 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 70
67 67 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70
69 68 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 69.5
70 69 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 67.5
70 69 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 67.5
70 69 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 67.5
73 54 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 66.5
74 124 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 66
75 74 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65
75 74 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65
77 76 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5
77 81 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 64.5
79 77 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 63
80 78 Hyder Amil Featherweight 62.5
81 81 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 61
81 87 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 61
83 83 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 60.5
84 84 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 60
84 84 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 60
86 65 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5
87 86 Corey Browning Lightweight 59
88 92 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 57
88 89 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 57
90 90 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56
91 91 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55
92 79 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 53
92 93 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 53
94 95 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 52.5
94 95 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 52.5
94 95 Tony Johnson Middleweight 52.5
97 95 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 51.5
97 99 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 51.5
99 142 Jon Tuck Lightweight 50
100 102 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 49.5
101 103 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 47.5
101 103 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 47.5
101 103 Dalton Rosta Light Heavyweight 47.5
101 87 Derek Anderson Welterweight 47.5
101 103 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5
101 103 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5
101 103 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 47.5
101 103 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5
101 182 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 47.5
101 103 Weber Almeida Featherweight 47.5
111 113 Keri Taylor Melendez Women’s Flyweight 47
112 168 AJ Agazarm Featherweight 44.5
113 115 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44
114 116 Connor Dixon Welterweight 43
114 116 Patrick Mix Bantamweight 43
116 131 Tim Caron Middleweight 42.5
117 119 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 41
117 119 Marcus Surin Lightweight 41
119 123 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 40.5
120 124 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40
120 124 Killys Mota Lightweight 40
122 127 Erick Silva Welterweight 39
122 127 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 39
124 129 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5
124 148 Joshua Jones Lightweight 38.5
126 130 Devin Powell Lightweight 38
127 131 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 37.5
128 119 Chris Bungard Lightweight 36.5
128 133 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5
130 134 Erik Perez Bantamweight 36
130 134 John Douma Bantamweight 36
130 134 Nick Newell Lightweight 36
133 138 John Teixeira Featherweight 35.5
134 139 Alfie Davis Lightweight 35
134 119 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 35
134 139 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 35
134 139 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 35
138 142 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5
139 144 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 34
139 144 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34
141 NR Chris Duncan Lightweight 32.5
141 146 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 32.5
143 NR Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 32
144 149 Pat Curran Featherweight 31.5
144 195 Will Fleury Middleweight 31.5
146 151 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 30.5
146 151 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 30.5
148 153 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30
148 153 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 30
148 165 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 30
148 153 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 30
148 153 Ryan Hardy Evans Welterweight 30
153 158 Jordan Newman Middleweight 29.5
153 158 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 29.5
153 158 Raz Bring Bantamweight 29.5
153 158 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5
157 146 Dylan Logan Featherweight 29
158 165 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 28.5
158 165 Joe Schilling Middleweight 28.5
158 218 Myles Jury Lightweight 28.5
161 150 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 27.5
161 NR Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 27.5
161 168 James Barnes Bantamweight 27.5
161 168 Jon Manley Welterweight 27.5
161 168 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5
161 168 Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5
161 168 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5
161 168 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5
169 NR Aaron McKenzie Lightweight 27
169 175 Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27
169 175 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27
169 153 Lewis Long Welterweight 27
169 NR Moses Murrietta Welterweight 27
169 175 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27
175 180 Charlie Leary Lightweight 26.5
175 180 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 26.5
175 158 Richie Smullen Featherweight 26.5
178 182 Aiden Lee Featherweight 25
178 182 Antonio McKee Welterweight 25
178 NR Blaine O’Driscoll Bantamweight 25
178 182 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25
178 164 Frank Mir Heavyweight 25
178 182 Ian Butler Welterweight 25
178 182 Jason Jackson Welterweight 25
178 182 Kirill Medvedovsky Lightweight 25
178 182 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 25
178 182 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 25
188 195 Ashley Reece Welterweight 24.5
188 195 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5
188 195 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 24.5
188 195 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 24.5
188 NR Jordan Mein Welterweight 24.5
188 195 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 24.5
188 195 Tyree Fortune Light Heavyweight 24.5
195 202 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 24
196 203 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23
197 204 Andrea Fusi Welterweight 22.5
197 182 Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 22.5
197 204 Dan Cassell Lightweight 22.5
197 NR David Pacheco Welterweight 22.5
197 204 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5
197 204 Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 22.5
197 NR Gabriel Varga Featherweight 22.5
197 204 George Courtney Featherweight 22.5
197 204 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5
197 204 James Bennett Featherweight 22.5
197 204 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5
197 204 Sunni Imhotep Lightweight 22.5
197 204 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5
210 220 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20.5
211 204 Adel Altamimi Featherweight 20
211 NR Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 20
211 204 Chris Avila Lightweight 20
211 221 Darren Smith Lightweight 20
211 NR Keith Lee Bantamweight 20
211 204 Richard Kiely Welterweight 20
211 221 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20
218 223 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19
218 223 Manny Muro Lightweight 19
220 252 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 18.5
221 226 E.J. Brooks Welterweight 18
221 226 Terry Brazier Lightweight 18
223 229 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5
224 223 Frans Mlambo Featherweight 17
224 NR Kyle Kurtz Middleweight 17
224 230 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 17
227 226 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 16
227 231 Nathan Rose Featherweight 16
229 232 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5
229 232 Dustin Barca Lightweight 14.5
229 258 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 14.5
229 232 James Terry Welterweight 14.5
229 232 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5
229 258 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 14.5
229 232 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 14.5
229 232 Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5
237 240 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 13.5
238 241 Galore Bofando Welterweight 13
238 232 Paul Redmond Lightweight 13
240 232 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 12.5
241 NR Anthony Taylor Lightweight 12
241 243 Robert Whiteford Featherweight 12
241 243 Shane Campbell Welterweight 12
244 245 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5
245 NR Davion Franklin Heavyweight 10
245 246 Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10
245 NR Kevin Croom Featherweight 10
245 246 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10
245 246 Luis Erives Lightweight 10
245 246 Peter Queally Lightweight 10
245 246 Tim Wilde Lightweight 10
245 246 Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 10
253 NR Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 9.5
253 252 Joseph Creer Middleweight 9.5
253 252 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 9.5
253 252 Kevin Fryer Middleweight 9.5
253 252 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 9.5
258 NR Salim Mukhidinov Featherweight 9
259 269 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 8.5
260 NR Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 8
261 258 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 5
261 258 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 5
261 258 John Beneduce Featherweight 5
261 258 John Mercurio Welterweight 5
261 NR Josh Hill Bantamweight 5
261 NR Karl Moore Light Heavyweight 5
261 258 Peter Ishiguro Featherweight 5
261 NR Philip Mulpeter Lightweight 5
261 258 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 5
261 NR Ryan Roddy Lightweight 5
261 258 Soren Bak Lightweight 5
272 269 Andy Murad Welterweight 4.5
272 269 Demetrius Plaza Welterweight 4.5
272 258 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 4.5
272 269 Kane Mousah Lightweight 4.5
272 269 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 4.5
272 269 Saul Rogers Featherweight 4.5
272 269 Sean Clements Lightweight 4.5
272 258 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 4.5
280 276 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4
280 276 David Duran Bantamweight 4
282 278 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 3.5
282 278 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5
284 280 Adam Gustab Featherweight 0
284 280 Albert Gonzales Middleweight 0
284 280 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0
284 NR Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 0
284 280 Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0
284 NR Brandon Bender Lightweight 0
284 280 Brandon Medina Bantamweight 0
284 280 Brandon Pieper Lightweight 0
284 280 Bryson Bolohao Middleweight 0
284 280 Chris Cisneros Welterweight 0
284 NR Claude Wilcox Light Heavyweight 0
284 280 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0
284 280 Damian Frankiewicz Featherweight 0
284 280 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0
284 NR Daniel Crawford Lightweight 0
284 280 Dominic Clark Lightweight 0
284 280 Elias Anderson Featherweight 0
284 280 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0
284 280 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0
284 280 George Tokkos Middleweight 0
284 280 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 0
284 280 Grachik Bozinyan Middleweight 0
284 280 Gustavo Wurlitzer Lightweight 0
284 280 Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0
284 280 Hracho Darpinyan Middleweight 0
284 280 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0
284 NR J.W. Kiser Heavyweight 0
284 280 Jacob Landin Featherweight 0
284 NR Jamese Taylor Featherweight 0
284 280 Jonathan Santa Maria Bantamweight 0
284 NR Justin Moore Middleweight 0
284 280 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0
284 280 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 0
284 280 Keith Berry Middleweight 0
284 280 Keith McCabe Welterweight 0
284 280 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0
284 280 Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0
284 280 Lucas Borges Middleweight 0
284 280 Luis Vargas Lightweight 0
284 280 Mario Navarro Featherweight 0
284 NR Mateusz Piskorz Lightweight 0
284 280 Mike Jasper Middleweight 0
284 280 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0
284 NR Ranjeet Baria Featherweight 0
284 280 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0
284 280 Roman Salazar Bantamweight 0
284 280 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0
284 280 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0
284 280 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0
284 101 Saad Awad Lightweight 0
284 280 Sabriye Sengul Women’s Flyweight 0
284 280 Sam Slater Lightweight 0
284 NR Scott Futrell Welterweight 0
284 280 Spencer Higa Featherweight 0
284 280 Tevin Dyce Bantamweight 0
284 280 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0
284 280 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 0
284 NR Vinicius Zani Bantamweight 0
284 280 Will Lavine Middleweight 0



Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights

