Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 4/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Feather/Lightweight 529 2 2 Douglas Lima Middle/Welterweight 419 3 3 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 411 4 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 410 5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 331.5 6 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 298 7 7 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5 8 16 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 291 9 10 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 272 10 9 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 252 11 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 226.5 12 8 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 225 13 13 Benson Henderson Lightweight 191 14 17 Brent Primus Lightweight 184.5 15 14 John Salter Middleweight 183.5 16 18 Rafael Carvalho Light Heavyweight 175 17 15 Michael Page Welterweight 174.5 18 19 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 171.5 19 20 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 171 20 12 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 168.5 21 24 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165 22 21 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 164.5 23 23 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 163 24 38 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 162 25 26 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 148 26 25 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 145 27 27 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140 28 29 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5 29 30 A.J. McKee Featherweight 130.5 30 22 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 130 31 49 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 128 32 32 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 126.5 33 33 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 126 34 34 Daniel Straus Featherweight 125 35 28 Adam Borics Featherweight 123.5 36 31 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 120 37 219 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 116 38 39 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 108.5 39 59 Charlie Ward Middleweight 105 40 37 Logan Storley Welterweight 104 41 40 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 100.5 42 NR Javy Ayala Heavyweight 99.5 43 72 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 98.5 44 42 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 91 45 36 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 90.5 46 45 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87 47 46 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 85 48 79 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 84 48 47 Paul Daley Welterweight 84 50 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82.5 51 43 Daniel Carey Featherweight 81 52 52 Cass Bell Bantamweight 80 53 53 Derek Campos Featherweight 79 54 44 Henry Corrales Featherweight 77.5 55 54 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 76 55 54 Leandro Higo Featherweight 76 55 54 Toby Misech Bantamweight 76 58 41 Ed Ruth Welterweight 75.5 59 93 Aaron Pico Featherweight 74.5 60 60 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 74 61 61 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 73 61 61 Joey Davis Welterweight 73 63 63 Haim Gozali Welterweight 72.5 63 63 James Gallagher Bantamweight 72.5 65 65 Romero Cotton Middleweight 71 65 NR Curtis Millender Welterweight 70.5 67 47 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 70 67 67 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70 69 68 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 69.5 70 69 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 67.5 70 69 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 67.5 70 69 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 67.5 73 54 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 66.5 74 124 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 66 75 74 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65 75 74 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65 77 76 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 77 81 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 64.5 79 77 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 63 80 78 Hyder Amil Featherweight 62.5 81 81 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 61 81 87 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 61 83 83 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 60.5 84 84 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 60 84 84 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 60 86 65 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5 87 86 Corey Browning Lightweight 59 88 92 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 57 88 89 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 57 90 90 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56 91 91 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55 92 79 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 53 92 93 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 53 94 95 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 52.5 94 95 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 52.5 94 95 Tony Johnson Middleweight 52.5 97 95 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 51.5 97 99 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 51.5 99 142 Jon Tuck Lightweight 50 100 102 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 49.5 101 103 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 47.5 101 103 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 47.5 101 103 Dalton Rosta Light Heavyweight 47.5 101 87 Derek Anderson Welterweight 47.5 101 103 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 101 103 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 101 103 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 47.5 101 103 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5 101 182 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 47.5 101 103 Weber Almeida Featherweight 47.5 111 113 Keri Taylor Melendez Women’s Flyweight 47 112 168 AJ Agazarm Featherweight 44.5 113 115 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44 114 116 Connor Dixon Welterweight 43 114 116 Patrick Mix Bantamweight 43 116 131 Tim Caron Middleweight 42.5 117 119 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 41 117 119 Marcus Surin Lightweight 41 119 123 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 40.5 120 124 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40 120 124 Killys Mota Lightweight 40 122 127 Erick Silva Welterweight 39 122 127 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 39 124 129 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5 124 148 Joshua Jones Lightweight 38.5 126 130 Devin Powell Lightweight 38 127 131 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 37.5 128 119 Chris Bungard Lightweight 36.5 128 133 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5 130 134 Erik Perez Bantamweight 36 130 134 John Douma Bantamweight 36 130 134 Nick Newell Lightweight 36 133 138 John Teixeira Featherweight 35.5 134 139 Alfie Davis Lightweight 35 134 119 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 35 134 139 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 35 134 139 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 35 138 142 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5 139 144 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 34 139 144 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34 141 NR Chris Duncan Lightweight 32.5 141 146 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 32.5 143 NR Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 32 144 149 Pat Curran Featherweight 31.5 144 195 Will Fleury Middleweight 31.5 146 151 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 30.5 146 151 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 30.5 148 153 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30 148 153 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 30 148 165 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 30 148 153 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 30 148 153 Ryan Hardy Evans Welterweight 30 153 158 Jordan Newman Middleweight 29.5 153 158 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 29.5 153 158 Raz Bring Bantamweight 29.5 153 158 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5 157 146 Dylan Logan Featherweight 29 158 165 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 28.5 158 165 Joe Schilling Middleweight 28.5 158 218 Myles Jury Lightweight 28.5 161 150 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 27.5 161 NR Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 27.5 161 168 James Barnes Bantamweight 27.5 161 168 Jon Manley Welterweight 27.5 161 168 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5 161 168 Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5 161 168 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5 161 168 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5 169 NR Aaron McKenzie Lightweight 27 169 175 Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27 169 175 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 169 153 Lewis Long Welterweight 27 169 NR Moses Murrietta Welterweight 27 169 175 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27 175 180 Charlie Leary Lightweight 26.5 175 180 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 26.5 175 158 Richie Smullen Featherweight 26.5 178 182 Aiden Lee Featherweight 25 178 182 Antonio McKee Welterweight 25 178 NR Blaine O’Driscoll Bantamweight 25 178 182 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25 178 164 Frank Mir Heavyweight 25 178 182 Ian Butler Welterweight 25 178 182 Jason Jackson Welterweight 25 178 182 Kirill Medvedovsky Lightweight 25 178 182 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 25 178 182 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 25 188 195 Ashley Reece Welterweight 24.5 188 195 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5 188 195 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 24.5 188 195 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 24.5 188 NR Jordan Mein Welterweight 24.5 188 195 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 24.5 188 195 Tyree Fortune Light Heavyweight 24.5 195 202 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 24 196 203 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23 197 204 Andrea Fusi Welterweight 22.5 197 182 Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 22.5 197 204 Dan Cassell Lightweight 22.5 197 NR David Pacheco Welterweight 22.5 197 204 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5 197 204 Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 22.5 197 NR Gabriel Varga Featherweight 22.5 197 204 George Courtney Featherweight 22.5 197 204 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5 197 204 James Bennett Featherweight 22.5 197 204 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5 197 204 Sunni Imhotep Lightweight 22.5 197 204 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5 210 220 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20.5 211 204 Adel Altamimi Featherweight 20 211 NR Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 20 211 204 Chris Avila Lightweight 20 211 221 Darren Smith Lightweight 20 211 NR Keith Lee Bantamweight 20 211 204 Richard Kiely Welterweight 20 211 221 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20 218 223 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19 218 223 Manny Muro Lightweight 19 220 252 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 18.5 221 226 E.J. Brooks Welterweight 18 221 226 Terry Brazier Lightweight 18 223 229 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5 224 223 Frans Mlambo Featherweight 17 224 NR Kyle Kurtz Middleweight 17 224 230 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 17 227 226 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 16 227 231 Nathan Rose Featherweight 16 229 232 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 229 232 Dustin Barca Lightweight 14.5 229 258 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 14.5 229 232 James Terry Welterweight 14.5 229 232 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5 229 258 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 14.5 229 232 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 14.5 229 232 Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5 237 240 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 13.5 238 241 Galore Bofando Welterweight 13 238 232 Paul Redmond Lightweight 13 240 232 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 12.5 241 NR Anthony Taylor Lightweight 12 241 243 Robert Whiteford Featherweight 12 241 243 Shane Campbell Welterweight 12 244 245 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5 245 NR Davion Franklin Heavyweight 10 245 246 Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10 245 NR Kevin Croom Featherweight 10 245 246 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10 245 246 Luis Erives Lightweight 10 245 246 Peter Queally Lightweight 10 245 246 Tim Wilde Lightweight 10 245 246 Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 10 253 NR Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 9.5 253 252 Joseph Creer Middleweight 9.5 253 252 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 9.5 253 252 Kevin Fryer Middleweight 9.5 253 252 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 9.5 258 NR Salim Mukhidinov Featherweight 9 259 269 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 8.5 260 NR Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 8 261 258 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 5 261 258 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 5 261 258 John Beneduce Featherweight 5 261 258 John Mercurio Welterweight 5 261 NR Josh Hill Bantamweight 5 261 NR Karl Moore Light Heavyweight 5 261 258 Peter Ishiguro Featherweight 5 261 NR Philip Mulpeter Lightweight 5 261 258 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 5 261 NR Ryan Roddy Lightweight 5 261 258 Soren Bak Lightweight 5 272 269 Andy Murad Welterweight 4.5 272 269 Demetrius Plaza Welterweight 4.5 272 258 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 4.5 272 269 Kane Mousah Lightweight 4.5 272 269 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 4.5 272 269 Saul Rogers Featherweight 4.5 272 269 Sean Clements Lightweight 4.5 272 258 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 4.5 280 276 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 280 276 David Duran Bantamweight 4 282 278 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 3.5 282 278 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 284 280 Adam Gustab Featherweight 0 284 280 Albert Gonzales Middleweight 0 284 280 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 284 NR Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 0 284 280 Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0 284 NR Brandon Bender Lightweight 0 284 280 Brandon Medina Bantamweight 0 284 280 Brandon Pieper Lightweight 0 284 280 Bryson Bolohao Middleweight 0 284 280 Chris Cisneros Welterweight 0 284 NR Claude Wilcox Light Heavyweight 0 284 280 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0 284 280 Damian Frankiewicz Featherweight 0 284 280 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 284 NR Daniel Crawford Lightweight 0 284 280 Dominic Clark Lightweight 0 284 280 Elias Anderson Featherweight 0 284 280 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 284 280 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0 284 280 George Tokkos Middleweight 0 284 280 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 0 284 280 Grachik Bozinyan Middleweight 0 284 280 Gustavo Wurlitzer Lightweight 0 284 280 Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0 284 280 Hracho Darpinyan Middleweight 0 284 280 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 284 NR J.W. Kiser Heavyweight 0 284 280 Jacob Landin Featherweight 0 284 NR Jamese Taylor Featherweight 0 284 280 Jonathan Santa Maria Bantamweight 0 284 NR Justin Moore Middleweight 0 284 280 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0 284 280 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 0 284 280 Keith Berry Middleweight 0 284 280 Keith McCabe Welterweight 0 284 280 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0 284 280 Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0 284 280 Lucas Borges Middleweight 0 284 280 Luis Vargas Lightweight 0 284 280 Mario Navarro Featherweight 0 284 NR Mateusz Piskorz Lightweight 0 284 280 Mike Jasper Middleweight 0 284 280 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0 284 NR Ranjeet Baria Featherweight 0 284 280 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 284 280 Roman Salazar Bantamweight 0 284 280 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 284 280 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 284 280 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0 284 101 Saad Awad Lightweight 0 284 280 Sabriye Sengul Women’s Flyweight 0 284 280 Sam Slater Lightweight 0 284 NR Scott Futrell Welterweight 0 284 280 Spencer Higa Featherweight 0 284 280 Tevin Dyce Bantamweight 0 284 280 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 284 280 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 0 284 NR Vinicius Zani Bantamweight 0 284 280 Will Lavine Middleweight 0





Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)