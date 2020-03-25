Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Mar 25/20

Posted by | Mar 25, 2020 | ,

May 25, 2018; London, UK; MMA: Bellator 200 – Rafael Carvlho (red) -V- Gegard Mousasi (blue) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 NR Douglas Lima 419
2 1 Gegard Mousasi 410
3 2 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5
4 3 John Salter 183.5
5 4 Anatoly Tokov 136.5
6 5 Costello Van Steenis 126.5
7 6 Lyoto Machida 126
8 7 Charlie Ward 105
9 8 Fabian Edwards 73
10 9 Romero Cotton 71
11 10 Mike Shipman 65
12 11 Mauricio Alonso 63
13 12 Tony Johnson 52.5
14 13 Austin Vanderford 47.5
14 14 Dillon Danis 47.5
16 15 Tim Caron 42.5
17 16 Kent Kauppinen 41
18 17 Norbert Novenyi 39
19 NR Will Fleury 31.5
20 18 Jordan Newman 29.5
21 19 Joe Schilling 28.5
22 20 Diego Herzog 27
23 NR Ivan Batich 25
24 21 Johnny Eblen 24.5
25 NR Justin Sumter 22.5
26 24 James Bochnovic 17.5
27 23 Kyle Kurtz 17
28 25 Robert Morrow 14.5
29 26 Joseph Creer 9.5
29 26 Kevin Fryer 9.5
31 NR Alan Benson 5
32 28 Albert Gonzales 0
32 NR Andy Manzolo 0
32 28 Bryson Bolohao 0
32 NR Evan Gubera 0
32 NR Fabio Aguiar 0
32 28 George Tokkos 0
32 28 Grachik Bozinyan 0
32 28 Hracho Darpinyan 0
32 28 Justin Moore 0
32 28 Keith Berry 0
32 28 Lucas Borges 0
32 28 Mike Jasper 0
32 28 Ty Gwerder 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

