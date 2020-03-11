Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Mar 11/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Ryan Bader 411 2 2 Cheick Kongo 171 3 3 Linton Vassell 145 4 4 Fedor Emelianenko 128 5 16 Timothy Johnson 116 6 NR Javy Ayala 99.5 7 5 Tyrell Fortune 90.5 8 6 Adam Keresh 67.5 8 6 Steve Mowry 67.5 10 8 Valentin Moldavsky 64.5 11 9 Sergei Kharitonov 60 12 10 Matt Mitrione 51.5 13 11 Jake Hager 47.5 14 12 Rudy Schaffroth 30.5 15 13 Roy Nelson 30 16 14 Frank Mir 25 17 15 Domingos Barros 22.5 18 17 Vitaly Minakov 20 19 18 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 12.5 20 NR Davion Franklin 10 20 19 Kirill Sidelnikov 10 22 20 Azunna Anyanwu 0 22 20 Gokhan Saricam 0 22 20 Hesdy Gerges 0 22 NR J.W. Kiser 0 22 20 Ronny Markes 0

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings

