Bellator Cancels All May Events

Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that three upcoming live events scheduled for May have been postponed.

These events include:

Bellator 242 – May 9 in San Jose, Calif.

Bellator European Series London – May 16 in London

Bellator 243 – May 29 in Temecula, Calif.

The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.

Refunds for ticketholders to these events, as well as Bellator 241 originally scheduled for March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will be available at their original point of purchase.

