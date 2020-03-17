Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

2020 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: February Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 Jackson-Wink 0.778 7 2 1 0 13 2 NR Tiger Muay Thai 0.750 3 1 1 0 7 3 NR City Kickboxing 1.000 3 0 6 4 3 Alliance MMA 1.000 2 0 4 4 NR Glory MMA 1.000 2 0 4 4 NR MMA Lab 1.000 2 0 4 4 3 Syndicate MMA 1.000 2 0 4 8 NR 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 2 8 16 American Top Team 0.600 3 2 2 8 NR Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Berkut FC 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Black Lion Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Impact Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Kings MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Longo-Weidman MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Parana Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Renzo Gracie Philly 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR RONILDO NOBRE JUDO CLUB 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 SBG Ireland 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR School of Self Awarness 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Shield Systems MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 SikJitsu 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Tapout LA 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Team Greco 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 2 8 3 Team Oyama 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR The Jungle 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR The Treigning Lab 1.000 1 0 2 8 NR XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 2 41 22 Factory X 0.500 2 2 0 41 3 Fortis MMA 0.500 2 2 0 41 NR Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 41 16 Pura Vida BJj 0.500 1 1 0 41 22 RVCA Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 41 16 Team Alpha 0.500 1 1 0 47 1 Elevation Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1 48 NR 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Allstars Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 16 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.333 1 2 -2 48 22 BMF Ranch 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR DEFWAR MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Gile Riberio Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Gornik Leczna 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 -2 48 16 Hard Knocks 365 0.333 1 2 -2 48 22 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Longview MMA/Team 515 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR MMAGOLD 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Murcielago MMA 0.333 1 2 -2 48 NR Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Premier Combat Center 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Rise Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 -2 48 37 Roufusport 0.400 2 3 -2 48 NR Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 SSF Submission Academy 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Team Rules 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Tech Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Titan Fighter 0.000 0 1 -2 48 22 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR Westside Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 48 NR WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 -2 93 16 Tristar 0.250 1 3 -4 94 NR Xtreme Couture 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5 95 NR Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7

