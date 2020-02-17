Congratulations to Daniel for winning our UFC Rio Rancho! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Auckland on Feb 22nd (23rd in New Zealand). Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Corey Anderson – 81%

Michel Pereira – 54%

Montana De La Rosa – 78%

Brok Weaver – 61%

Ray Borg – 71%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 15-5 (75%)



UFC Rio Rancho Pick ‘Em Results

1 Daniel 9 2 Anton B 6 2 Brian Monico 6 2 Neil H. 6 2 ryanC 6 2 Sternfan74 6 7 Armand Metichecchia 5 7 Brighton 5 7 Dave K. 5 7 Herman Martinez 5 7 Riley Letts 5 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 7 Sam Keary 5 7 Shemp DeYoung 5 7 Steve Risk 5 7 The MMA Manifesto 5 17 Barry Oh 4 17 Cameron Walsh 4 17 Corey Heck 4 17 Emma Vreeland 4 17 Kody Robinson 4 17 Luke Rhoads 4 17 Omar Comin’ 4 17 Robert oakes 4 17 Rodney 4 17 theJawas 4 17 Vic Rattanasithy 4 28 Andrew Nixon 3 28 Brandon Kaplan 3 28 Cameron Emmet 3 28 Dan Caughtry 3 28 Derek Imm 3 28 Isaac 3 28 Joseph Jackson 3 28 Lionel Te Kanawa 3 28 Michael J. 3 28 Nathan H. 3 38 Dan P 2 38 Dave McInnes 2 38 Jordan Blick 2 38 larry chaput 2 42 James Weise 1

2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 27 2 Daniel 26 3 Dave K. 25 3 Ryan A. MacDonald 25 3 The MMA Manifesto 25 6 Emma Vreeland 24 6 ryanC 24 8 Anton 22 8 Cameron Walsh 22 8 Dan 22 8 Derek Imm 22 8 Herman Martinez 22 8 Joseph Jackson 22

