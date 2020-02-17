Congratulations to Daniel for winning our UFC Rio Rancho! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Auckland on Feb 22nd (23rd in New Zealand). Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Corey Anderson – 81%
Michel Pereira – 54%
Montana De La Rosa – 78%
Brok Weaver – 61%
Ray Borg – 71%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 15-5 (75%)
UFC Rio Rancho Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Daniel
|9
|2
|Anton B
|6
|2
|Brian Monico
|6
|2
|Neil H.
|6
|2
|ryanC
|6
|2
|Sternfan74
|6
|7
|Armand Metichecchia
|5
|7
|Brighton
|5
|7
|Dave K.
|5
|7
|Herman Martinez
|5
|7
|Riley Letts
|5
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|7
|Sam Keary
|5
|7
|Shemp DeYoung
|5
|7
|Steve Risk
|5
|7
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|17
|Barry Oh
|4
|17
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|17
|Corey Heck
|4
|17
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|17
|Kody Robinson
|4
|17
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|17
|Omar Comin’
|4
|17
|Robert oakes
|4
|17
|Rodney
|4
|17
|theJawas
|4
|17
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|28
|Andrew Nixon
|3
|28
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|28
|Cameron Emmet
|3
|28
|Dan Caughtry
|3
|28
|Derek Imm
|3
|28
|Isaac
|3
|28
|Joseph Jackson
|3
|28
|Lionel Te Kanawa
|3
|28
|Michael J.
|3
|28
|Nathan H.
|3
|38
|Dan P
|2
|38
|Dave McInnes
|2
|38
|Jordan Blick
|2
|38
|larry chaput
|2
|42
|James Weise
|1
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Sternfan74
|27
|2
|Daniel
|26
|3
|Dave K.
|25
|3
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|25
|3
|The MMA Manifesto
|25
|6
|Emma Vreeland
|24
|6
|ryanC
|24
|8
|Anton
|22
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|22
|8
|Dan
|22
|8
|Derek Imm
|22
|8
|Herman Martinez
|22
|8
|Joseph Jackson
|22
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Rio Rancho Pick 'Em Results