UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 24/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5 2 2 2 Tyron Woodley 426 3 4 16 Conor McGregor 305 4 3 3 Colby Covington 303.5 5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 8 7 Stephen Thompson 200 8 9 11 Robbie Lawler 194 9 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 177 10 11 Niko Price 163 11 12 8 Michael Chiesa 148 12 13 6 Demian Maia 145 13 14 Gunnar Nelson 139 14 7 9 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 15 15 Claudio Silva 134 16 16 14 Vicente Luque 132 17 17 Matt Brown 131 18 19 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 121 19 20 12 Geoff Neal 116 20 22 13 Gilbert Burns 112.5 21 24 Alexey Kunchenko 112 21 24 James Vick 112 23 26 Li Jingliang 107.5 24 27 Randy Brown 106 25 28 Neil Magny 103.5 26 20 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 98 26 29 Warlley Alves 98 28 30 Belal Muhammad 90 29 31 Alex Oliveira 88.5 30 32 10 Nate Diaz 85.5 31 33 Ismail Naurdiev 83 32 34 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 33 36 Mike Perry 75.5 34 38 Lyman Good 74 35 39 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 36 35 Jake Matthews 70 37 41 Alan Jouban 69.5 38 42 Dwight Grant 67.5 38 42 Mickey Gall 67.5 40 36 Diego Sanchez 66.5 41 44 Bryan Barberena 62 42 40 Alex Morono 60.5 43 NR Khaos Williams 60 44 49 Song Kenan 57 45 46 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 46 47 Dhiego Lima 54.5 47 45 Tim Means 50 48 48 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 49 50 Danny Roberts 42 50 NR Daniel Rodriguez 35 51 54 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 52 53 Michel Pereira 32 53 55 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 54 56 Chance Rencountre 24.5 54 56 Max Griffin 24.5 56 58 Takashi Sato 22.5 57 59 David Zawada 20 58 60 Bartosz Fabinski 16 59 63 Court McGee 12 59 63 Erik Koch 12 61 65 Tristan Connelly 10 62 66 Emil Meek 7 63 67 Miguel Baeza 5 63 67 Sean Brady 5 65 67 Callan Potter 4.5 65 70 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 67 71 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 67 71 Cole Williams 0 67 71 Maki Pitolo 0 67 71 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)