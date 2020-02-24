Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 24/20

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5
2 2 2 Tyron Woodley 426
3 4 16 Conor McGregor 305
4 3 3 Colby Covington 303.5
5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5
6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244
7 8 7 Stephen Thompson 200
8 9 11 Robbie Lawler 194
9 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 177
10 11 Niko Price 163
11 12 8 Michael Chiesa 148
12 13 6 Demian Maia 145
13 14 Gunnar Nelson 139
14 7 9 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5
15 15 Claudio Silva 134
16 16 14 Vicente Luque 132
17 17 Matt Brown 131
18 19 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 121
19 20 12 Geoff Neal 116
20 22 13 Gilbert Burns 112.5
21 24 Alexey Kunchenko 112
21 24 James Vick 112
23 26 Li Jingliang 107.5
24 27 Randy Brown 106
25 28 Neil Magny 103.5
26 20 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 98
26 29 Warlley Alves 98
28 30 Belal Muhammad 90
29 31 Alex Oliveira 88.5
30 32 10 Nate Diaz 85.5
31 33 Ismail Naurdiev 83
32 34 Muslim Salikhov 80.5
33 36 Mike Perry 75.5
34 38 Lyman Good 74
35 39 Rustam Khabilov 72.5
36 35 Jake Matthews 70
37 41 Alan Jouban 69.5
38 42 Dwight Grant 67.5
38 42 Mickey Gall 67.5
40 36 Diego Sanchez 66.5
41 44 Bryan Barberena 62
42 40 Alex Morono 60.5
43 NR Khaos Williams 60
44 49 Song Kenan 57
45 46 Ramazan Emeev 56.5
46 47 Dhiego Lima 54.5
47 45 Tim Means 50
48 48 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
49 50 Danny Roberts 42
50 NR Daniel Rodriguez 35
51 54 Nicolas Dalby 33.5
52 53 Michel Pereira 32
53 55 Laureano Staropoli 26.5
54 56 Chance Rencountre 24.5
54 56 Max Griffin 24.5
56 58 Takashi Sato 22.5
57 59 David Zawada 20
58 60 Bartosz Fabinski 16
59 63 Court McGee 12
59 63 Erik Koch 12
61 65 Tristan Connelly 10
62 66 Emil Meek 7
63 67 Miguel Baeza 5
63 67 Sean Brady 5
65 67 Callan Potter 4.5
65 70 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
67 71 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
67 71 Cole Williams 0
67 71 Maki Pitolo 0
67 71 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

