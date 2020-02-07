Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 8/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 8/20
Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amanda Nunes (middle) reacts after defeating Germaine de Randamie (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC  Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 5 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584
2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521
3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5
4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 495
5 5 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5
6 6 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 469
7 7 6 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 457
8 8 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 426
9 9 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5
10 10 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 381
11 12 8 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356
12 13 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334
13 10 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 322.5
14 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319
15 16 9 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305
16 15 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5
17 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
17 17 5W Rose Namajunas Women’s Straweight 297
19 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5
20 20 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 276.5
21 21 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5
22 23 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253
23 24 Kevin Lee Lightweight 247.5
24 25 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 244.5
25 26 15 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244
26 27 Dan Hooker Lightweight 233
27 29 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228
28 53 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5
29 30 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218
30 31 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200
31 32 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5
32 33 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195
32 33 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Straweight 195
34 35 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194
35 36 Darren Till Middleweight 191
36 37 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187
37 38 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184
38 40 Paul Felder Lightweight 181.5
39 41 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177
39 41 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 177
41 44 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5
42 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176
43 399 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175
43 87 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 175
43 63 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175
46 45 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 174
47 48 Yoel Romero Middleweight 173
48 49 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172
48 49 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172
50 39 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171
51 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5
51 51 3W Zhang Weili Women’s Straweight 168.5
53 54 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 165
54 56 Niko Price Welterweight 163
55 57 6W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Straweight 161
55 57 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161
57 59 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
58 60 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157
59 61 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156
60 61 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 154.5
61 64 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153
62 41 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 148
62 67 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148
64 68 Demian Maia Welterweight 145
64 67 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 145
66 84 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5
67 65 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 142
68 71 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139
69 72 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5
70 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138
71 28 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5
72 55 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 136
73 74 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134
73 74 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 134
75 77 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133
76 114 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 132.5
77 91 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 132
77 77 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132
79 79 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 131.5
80 80 8W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 131
80 80 Matt Brown Welterweight 131
82 83 James Krause Welterweight 130.5
83 84 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130
83 66 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130
85 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129
86 86 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 128
87 87 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126
87 87 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
89 89 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5
90 90 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 124
91 91 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 121.5
92 92 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 121
93 87 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 120
94 95 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5
94 93 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5
94 95 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5
97 80 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116
97 98 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116
99 100 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5
100 101 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114
101 102 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 112.5
101 102 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5
103 104 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 112
103 104 James Vick Welterweight 112
103 104 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
106 107 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5
106 109 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 111.5
108 108 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111
109 109 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 110
109 109 David Teymur Lightweight 110
111 112 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5
112 115 Li Jingliang Welterweight 107.5
113 116 Randy Brown Welterweight 106
114 119 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5
115 165 Drew Dober Lightweight 104.5
115 120 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5
117 121 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5
118 122 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 103
119 123 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102
120 124 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 101.5
121 126 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100
122 125 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 99.5
123 98 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 98
123 127 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98
123 122 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 98
123 127 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98
127 130 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97
127 130 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97
127 156 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 97
127 130 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97
131 143 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 96
131 133 9W Tatiana Suarez Women’s Straweight 96
133 160 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5
134 116 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5
135 134 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 94
136 113 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5
137 116 Andre Fili Featherweight 90
137 135 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90
139 136 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 89
140 137 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 88.5
141 137 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88
142 140 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 87
143 222 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5
144 138 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 86
145 141 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5
146 142 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85
147 NR Renato Moicano Lightweight 84.5
148 147 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84
148 145 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 84
148 145 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84
151 148 Jim Miller Lightweight 83.5
152 149 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 83
153 150 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5
154 151 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82
154 152 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 82
154 151 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 82
157 163 7W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 81
158 156 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5
159 157 Jake Matthews Welterweight 80
159 157 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80
159 157 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80
162 161 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5
163 162 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5
164 164 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76
165 165 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 75.5
165 165 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5
167 142 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75
167 169 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75
169 171 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 74.5
170 172 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 74
170 172 Lyman Good Welterweight 74
172 174 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5
172 174 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5
172 174 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5
175 177 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 73
175 177 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 73
177 179 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5
178 180 Alex Morono Welterweight 71
178 180 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71
178 180 Tom Breese Middleweight 71
181 181 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 70
181 183 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 70
183 185 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5
184 186 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69
185 187 Michelle Waterson Women’s Straweight 68.5
185 187 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 68.5
187 189 11W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 68
187 189 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68
189 191 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5
189 191 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5
191 193 Chas Skelly Featherweight 67
191 193 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67
193 154 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66
193 196 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 66
195 225 Alex Perez Flyweight 65.5
195 197 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5
195 195 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 65.5
198 198 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65
199 200 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5
200 201 Luis Pena Featherweight 64
200 201 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64
202 203 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63
203 204 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62
203 204 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62
205 206 Tim Means Welterweight 61.5
206 293 Angela Hill Women’s Straweight 61
206 207 12W Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61
208 198 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60
208 212 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 60
210 208 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59
210 205 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59
210 208 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59
213 211 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5
214 213 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57
215 214 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 56.5
215 214 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5
215 214 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5
215 214 Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 56.5
219 219 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 55.5
220 218 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5
221 221 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54
222 222 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5
223 331 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53
224 225 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5
224 225 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5
226 222 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52
226 222 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52
228 231 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51
228 231 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51
228 231 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51
231 234 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5
232 235 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50
233 237 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5
233 237 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5
235 239 14W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Straweight 49
235 298 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 49
235 239 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49
238 331 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48
238 242 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 48
238 238 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48
238 242 Ray Borg Flyweight 48
242 245 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 47.5
243 248 Amanda Ribas Women’s Straweight 47
243 239 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47
243 225 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47
246 250 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 46.5
246 250 Lando Vannata Lightweight 46.5
248 252 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46
249 253 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5
250 255 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5
250 255 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 44.5
250 255 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5
253 248 Charles Rosa Featherweight 44
253 258 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 44
253 258 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44
256 224 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5
257 260 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43
257 284 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43
257 261 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43
257 261 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 43
261 265 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5
261 403 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 42.5
261 265 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5
264 268 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42
265 269 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5
266 270 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 41
267 272 Carla Esparza Women’s Straweight 40.5
267 272 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5
269 275 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40
269 275 Brendan Allen Middleweight 40
269 275 Emily Whitmire Women’s Straweight 40
269 275 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40
269 275 Markus Perez Middleweight 40
269 275 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40
269 275 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40
269 275 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40
277 283 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39.5
277 283 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Straweight 39.5
279 285 John Dodson Bantamweight 39
280 286 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38
281 287 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5
281 287 Trevin Giles Middleweight 37.5
283 289 Ben Saunders Welterweight 37
284 272 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 36
284 292 Michel Pereira Welterweight 36
286 294 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35
286 294 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 35
288 296 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 34.5
288 296 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5
290 298 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34
291 306 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5
291 300 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5
293 301 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33
293 301 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33
295 333 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
295 304 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5
297 306 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32
297 306 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32
297 306 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32
297 291 Tim Elliott Flyweight 32
301 311 Polo Reyes Featherweight 31.5
302 312 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31
303 314 Amanda Lemos Women’s Straweight 30
303 314 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30
303 314 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
303 314 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30
303 314 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30
303 314 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 30
303 314 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 30
310 321 Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5
311 322 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5
311 322 15W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Straweight 28.5
313 324 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28
314 325 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5
314 325 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
314 325 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 27.5
314 325 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5
314 325 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
319 330 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27
320 331 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5
320 331 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5
320 331 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Straweight 26.5
323 329 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26
324 338 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 25.5
325 339 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25
325 339 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25
325 339 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25
325 NR Herbert Burns Featherweight 25
325 339 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
325 339 Julio Arce Featherweight 25
325 339 Tecia Torres Women’s Straweight 25
325 339 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Straweight 25
325 339 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25
334 347 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5
334 347 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 24.5
334 347 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 24.5
334 347 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Straweight 24.5
334 347 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5
334 347 Max Griffin Welterweight 24.5
334 347 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5
334 459 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5
342 355 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24
343 356 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5
344 357 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23
345 359 Brandon Davis Featherweight 22.5
345 358 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
345 359 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5
345 333 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
345 336 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5
345 359 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5
351 366 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22
351 366 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22
351 366 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22
354 369 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Straweight 21.5
354 369 Alex White Lightweight 21.5
354 369 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 21.5
357 372 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 21
357 341 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21
357 372 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Straweight 21
360 374 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5
361 375 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Straweight 20
361 375 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20
361 375 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 20
361 375 David Zawada Welterweight 20
361 375 Jared Gordon Lightweight 20
361 357 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20
361 375 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20
361 375 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20
361 375 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 20
361 375 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20
371 386 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 19.5
371 386 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5
373 381 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 19
374 389 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5
374 389 Cortney Casey Women’s Straweight 18.5
376 391 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18
376 391 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18
376 371 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18
376 391 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18
376 391 Junior Albini Heavyweight 18
376 391 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18
382 371 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5
382 397 Martin Bravo Featherweight 17.5
382 397 Polyana Viana Women’s Straweight 17.5
385 399 Randa Markos Women’s Straweight 17
385 399 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17
387 402 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
388 403 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16
388 403 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16
388 403 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16
391 406 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15
392 407 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5
392 407 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 14.5
394 410 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14
395 412 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5
395 412 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5
395 412 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5
395 412 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5
399 416 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
400 417 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 12.5
401 418 Alexa Grasso Women’s Straweight 12
401 418 Court McGee Welterweight 12
401 418 Erik Koch Welterweight 12
401 418 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 12
405 454 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5
406 422 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11
407 NR Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10
407 423 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10
407 423 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10
407 423 John Phillips Middleweight 10
407 423 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Straweight 10
407 423 Mark Madsen Lightweight 10
407 423 Mike Davis Featherweight 10
407 423 Miles Johns Bantamweight 10
407 423 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10
407 423 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 10
407 423 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10
407 423 Tristan Connelly Welterweight 10
407 423 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 10
420 436 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5
420 436 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5
422 441 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9
422 441 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9
422 441 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9
425 445 Ashley Yoder Women’s Straweight 8.5
425 445 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5
425 436 Hannah Cifers Women’s Straweight 8.5
425 445 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Straweight 8.5
425 423 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5
425 445 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5
431 450 Emil Meek Welterweight 8
431 450 Juan Adams Heavyweight 8
431 437 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8
431 450 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8
435 454 Brad Katona Bantamweight 7.5
435 454 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5
435 454 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5
438 NR Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5
438 459 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5
438 459 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5
438 459 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5
438 514 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5
438 459 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 5
438 514 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5
438 459 Brad Riddell Lightweight 5
438 459 Callan Potter Welterweight 5
438 459 Chase Hooper Featherweight 5
438 459 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 5
438 NR Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5
438 459 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
438 459 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5
438 454 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5
438 459 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5
438 459 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 5
438 459 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5
438 459 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
438 459 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Straweight 5
438 459 Omar Morales Lightweight 5
438 459 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5
438 459 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5
438 454 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5
438 459 Sean Brady Welterweight 5
438 459 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5
438 459 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5
438 NR Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5
438 459 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5
438 459 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
438 459 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
469 491 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5
469 491 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5
469 491 Deron Winn Middleweight 4.5
469 459 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5
469 491 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5
469 459 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 4.5
469 491 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5
469 491 Miranda Granger Women’s Straweight 4.5
469 491 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5
469 491 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5
469 491 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5
469 491 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5
469 491 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5
469 441 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 4.5
483 505 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4
483 505 Bobby Green Lightweight 4
483 491 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4
483 505 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4
487 511 Syuri Kondo Women’s Straweight 3.5
488 514 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0
488 514 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
488 514 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
488 514 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0
488 514 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
488 514 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Straweight 0
488 514 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0
488 514 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0
488 514 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0
488 514 Cole Williams Welterweight 0
488 514 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 0
488 NR Dequan Townsend Middleweight 0
488 514 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
488 514 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
488 514 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0
488 514 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
488 514 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0
488 514 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0
488 514 Grigorii Popov Bantamweight 0
488 514 Hannah Goldy Women’s Straweight 0
488 514 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0
488 514 Isabella de Padua Women’s Flyweight 0
488 514 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0
488 514 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
488 514 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
488 514 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Straweight 0
488 514 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0
488 514 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0
488 514 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
488 514 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
488 514 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 0
488 506 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0
488 514 Kyle Prepolec Lightweight 0
488 514 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0
488 514 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
488 514 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0
488 514 Mallory Martin Women’s Straweight 0
488 514 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0
488 514 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0
488 514 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
488 514 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0
488 514 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
488 514 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 0
488 NR Nate Landwehr Featherweight 0
488 506 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
488 NR Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0
488 NR Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0
488 514 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0
488 514 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0
488 514 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
488 514 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0
488 514 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
488 514 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0
488 514 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0
488 NR Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0
488 514 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
488 514 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0
488 514 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
488 506 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
488 514 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0
488 514 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
488 514 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

