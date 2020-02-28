UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 28/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 351 3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5 4 4 5 Justin Gaethje 253 5 5 9 Kevin Lee 247.5 6 6 14 Charles Oliveira 244.5 7 7 6 Dan Hooker 244 8 8 15 Islam Makhachev 195 9 12 Josh Emmett 175 10 9 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 11 14 16 Alexander Hernandez 159 12 10 8 Paul Felder 155.5 13 11 Anthony Pettis 148 14 13 10 Al Iaquinta 136 15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 131.5 16 21 Scott Holtzman 127.5 17 16 Leonardo Santos 124 18 17 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 18 Beneil Dariush 110 19 18 David Teymur 110 21 28 Drew Dober 104.5 22 22 11 Edson Barboza 98 23 NR Renato Moicano 84.5 24 26 Davi Ramos 78.5 25 27 Damir Hadzovic 76 26 23 Yancy Medeiros 75 27 29 Alexander Yakovlev 74 28 30 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73 29 25 Mairbek Taisumov 70 30 32 Joe Lauzon 66 31 24 Jim Miller 65 31 33 Vinc Pichel 65 33 NR Luis Pena 64 34 NR Evan Dunham 63 35 31 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 36 35 Clay Guida 58.5 37 36 John Makdessi 53.5 38 39 Joaquim Silva 51 38 39 Michael Johnson 51 40 41 Drakkar Klose 47.5 41 37 Nasrat Haqparast 47 42 53 Jalin Turner 45 42 42 Lando Vannata 45 44 43 Stevie Ray 44 45 44 Devonte Smith 43 46 45 Marc Diakiese 41.5 47 46 Khama Worthy 40 48 47 Arman Tsarukyan 35 49 NR Alan Patrick 32 49 48 Joseph Duffy 32 51 49 Frank Camacho 30 52 50 Don Madge 27.5 53 66 Brad Riddell 24.5 53 51 Matt Frevola 24.5 55 52 Claudio Puelles 23 56 54 Alex White 21.5 57 55 Dong Hyun Ma 21 58 56 Jared Gordon 20 58 56 Joel Alvarez 20 58 56 Teemu Packalen 20 61 59 Christos Giagos 18 62 60 Roosevelt Roberts 16 63 61 Joe Solecki 15 64 62 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 65 63 Mark Madsen 10 65 63 Ottman Azaitar 10 65 NR Tristan Connelly 10 68 66 Alex da Silva 5 68 66 Austin Hubbard 5 68 NR Brok Weaver 5 68 66 Omar Morales 5 68 66 Rafael Fiziev 5 73 71 Thiago Moises 4.5 74 72 Bobby Green 4 75 73 Fares Ziam 0 75 73 Jamie Mullarkey 0 75 73 Jonathan Pearce 0 75 NR Joshua Culibao 0 75 73 Kyle Prepolec 0 75 73 Marcos Mariano 0 75 73 Matt Wiman 0 75 73 Rodrigo Vargas 0

