UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 28/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|351
|3
|3
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|270.5
|4
|4
|5
|Justin Gaethje
|253
|5
|5
|9
|Kevin Lee
|247.5
|6
|6
|14
|Charles Oliveira
|244.5
|7
|7
|6
|Dan Hooker
|244
|8
|8
|15
|Islam Makhachev
|195
|9
|12
|Josh Emmett
|175
|10
|9
|12
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|171
|11
|14
|16
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|12
|10
|8
|Paul Felder
|155.5
|13
|11
|Anthony Pettis
|148
|14
|13
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|136
|15
|15
|Francisco Trinaldo
|131.5
|16
|21
|Scott Holtzman
|127.5
|17
|16
|Leonardo Santos
|124
|18
|17
|13
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|18
|Beneil Dariush
|110
|19
|18
|David Teymur
|110
|21
|28
|Drew Dober
|104.5
|22
|22
|11
|Edson Barboza
|98
|23
|NR
|Renato Moicano
|84.5
|24
|26
|Davi Ramos
|78.5
|25
|27
|Damir Hadzovic
|76
|26
|23
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|27
|29
|Alexander Yakovlev
|74
|28
|30
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|73
|29
|25
|Mairbek Taisumov
|70
|30
|32
|Joe Lauzon
|66
|31
|24
|Jim Miller
|65
|31
|33
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|33
|NR
|Luis Pena
|64
|34
|NR
|Evan Dunham
|63
|35
|31
|Magomed Mustafaev
|62.5
|36
|35
|Clay Guida
|58.5
|37
|36
|John Makdessi
|53.5
|38
|39
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|38
|39
|Michael Johnson
|51
|40
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|47.5
|41
|37
|Nasrat Haqparast
|47
|42
|53
|Jalin Turner
|45
|42
|42
|Lando Vannata
|45
|44
|43
|Stevie Ray
|44
|45
|44
|Devonte Smith
|43
|46
|45
|Marc Diakiese
|41.5
|47
|46
|Khama Worthy
|40
|48
|47
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|49
|NR
|Alan Patrick
|32
|49
|48
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|51
|49
|Frank Camacho
|30
|52
|50
|Don Madge
|27.5
|53
|66
|Brad Riddell
|24.5
|53
|51
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|55
|52
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|56
|54
|Alex White
|21.5
|57
|55
|Dong Hyun Ma
|21
|58
|56
|Jared Gordon
|20
|58
|56
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|58
|56
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|61
|59
|Christos Giagos
|18
|62
|60
|Roosevelt Roberts
|16
|63
|61
|Joe Solecki
|15
|64
|62
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|65
|63
|Mark Madsen
|10
|65
|63
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|65
|NR
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|68
|66
|Alex da Silva
|5
|68
|66
|Austin Hubbard
|5
|68
|NR
|Brok Weaver
|5
|68
|66
|Omar Morales
|5
|68
|66
|Rafael Fiziev
|5
|73
|71
|Thiago Moises
|4.5
|74
|72
|Bobby Green
|4
|75
|73
|Fares Ziam
|0
|75
|73
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|75
|73
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|75
|NR
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|75
|73
|Kyle Prepolec
|0
|75
|73
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|75
|73
|Matt Wiman
|0
|75
|73
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 28/20