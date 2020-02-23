UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Things couldn’t have gone better for the hometown boy today at UFC Auckland – Dan Hooker got the win and the biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,025

Gate: $1,239,625

(click on fighter’s name for full career earnings)

Dan Hooker: $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)

Paul Felder: $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Priscila Cachoeira: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Jake Matthews: $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Yan Xiaonan: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fighter incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fighter incentive pay)

Song Kenan: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $35,000 ($25,000 to show, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fighter incentive pay)

Jalin Turner: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Brad Riddell: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)

Magomed Mustafaev: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Emil Meek: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Shana Dobson: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)

Ben Sosoli: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)

Callan Potter: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)

Loma Lookboonme: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)

Joshua Culibao: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)

Tyson Nam: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)