UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2

Feb 15, 2020

Santa Ana Star Center

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter's name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Corey Anderson (13-4, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jan Blachowicz (25-8, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Diego Sanchez (29-12, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (22-10, 2 NC, #53 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (10-5, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-6, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Brok Weaver (13-4) vs Rodrigo Vargas (10-3, #73 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Rogerio Bontorin (16-1, 1 NC, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg (12-4, #8 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:

Lando Vannata (10-4-2, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (15-6, 1 NC, #23 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (29-11-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Daniel Rodriguez (9-1)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (20-11, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathaniel Wood (16-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (31-13, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Scott Holtzman (13-3, #21 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Devin Clark (10-4, #35 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dequan Townsend (21-10, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Casey Kenney (13-1-1, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (9-4, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Macy Chiasson (5-1, #15 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Shanna Young (7-2)

