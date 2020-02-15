UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2
Feb 15, 2020
Santa Ana Star Center
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Corey Anderson (13-4, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jan Blachowicz (25-8, #10 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez (29-12, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (22-10, 2 NC, #53 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Montana De La Rosa (10-5, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-6, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Brok Weaver (13-4) vs Rodrigo Vargas (10-3, #73 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights:
Rogerio Bontorin (16-1, 1 NC, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg (12-4, #8 ranked flyweight)
Lightweights:
Lando Vannata (10-4-2, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (15-6, 1 NC, #23 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (29-11-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Daniel Rodriguez (9-1)
Bantamweights:
John Dodson (20-11, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathaniel Wood (16-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (31-13, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Scott Holtzman (13-3, #21 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Devin Clark (10-4, #35 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dequan Townsend (21-10, #41 ranked light heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Casey Kenney (13-1-1, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (9-4, #35 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson (5-1, #15 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Shanna Young (7-2)
Flyweights:
Mark De La Rosa (11-3, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva (18-3, #16 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO
