UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Fight Card

Feb 15, 2020
Santa Ana Star Center
Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Corey Anderson   (13-4, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jan Blachowicz   (25-8, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez   (29-12, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira  (22-10, 2 NC, #53 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Montana De La Rosa   (10-5, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella   (12-6, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Brok Weaver   (13-4) vs Rodrigo Vargas   (10-3, #73 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Rogerio Bontorin   (16-1, 1 NC, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg   (12-4, #8 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:
Lando Vannata   (10-4-2, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Yancy Medeiros   (15-6, 1 NC, #23 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Tim Means   (29-11-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Daniel Rodriguez  (9-1)

Bantamweights:
John Dodson   (20-11, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs  Nathaniel Wood   (16-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller   (31-13, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Scott Holtzman   (13-3, #21 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Devin Clark   (10-4, #35 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dequan Townsend   (21-10, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Casey Kenney   (13-1-1, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili   (9-4, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson   (5-1, #15 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Nicco Montano   (4-3, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Mark De La Rosa   (11-3, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva   (18-3, #16 ranked flyweight)

