Feb 23, 2020

UFC Auckland Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Anton B  for winning our UFC Auckland!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Norfolk on Feb 29th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Dan Hooker – 72%
Jimmy Crute – 61%
Ben Sosoli – 60%
Yan Xiaonan – 53%
Brad Riddell – 53%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 19-6 (76%)


1 Anton B 11
2 Nathan H. 10
2 Ryan Key 10
4 Barry Oh 9
4 Daniel 9
4 Robert Oakes 9
4 Vic Rattanasithy 9
8 Alex Hansen 8
8 Chris Yee 8
8 Dan Caughtry 8
8 Jordan Blick 8
12 Brandon Kaplan 7
12 COOPER EVANS 7
12 Dave K. 7
12 Herman Martinez 7
12 Jess 7
12 Jose 7
12 Michael J. 7
12 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
20 Ben M 6
20 Braeden nesbitt 6
20 Dillon 6
20 Jared storey 6
20 Jesse King 6
20 Owen Castle 6
20 Rodney 6
20 Ron T. 6
20 Ryan Galloway 6
20 shaun johnson 6
30 Brian Monico 5
30 Brighton 5
30 Cameron Walsh 5
30 David Ready 5
30 Derek Imm 5
30 Ethan 5
30 James Weise 5
30 John 5
30 Joseph Jackson 5
30 Liam Thomson 5
30 Omar Comin’ 5
30 Sam Keary 5
30 Steve Risk 5
30 The MMA Manifesto 5
44 Alan 4
44 Callum Oldfield 4
44 Enoch Thomas 4
44 glen STANLEY 4
44 Isaac 4
44 Jason Sun 4
44 Kody 4
44 larry chaput 4
44 SternFan74 4
53 Neil H. 3
53 Rodney M 3
53 ryanC 3
53 Shemp DeYoung 3
53 theJawas 3
58 Katie “Da Boss” Long 1

February Top Five

1 Daniel 18
2 Anton B 17
3 Barry Oh 13
3 Nathan H. 13
3 Robert oakes 13
3 Vic Rattanasithy 13


2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Daniel 36
2 Anton 33
3 Dave K. 32
3 Ryan A. MacDonald 32
5 Sternfan74 31
6 Nathan H. 30
6 Robert Oakes 30
6 The MMA Manifesto 30
9 Herman Martinez 29
10 Cameron Walsh 27
10 Derek Imm 27
10 Joseph Jackson 27
10 ryanC 27

