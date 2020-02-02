UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Feb 8, 2020

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Jon Jones (25-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (12-0, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (18-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian (13-2, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Juan Adams (5-2, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Tafa (3-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Mirsad Bektic (13-2, #14 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (12-2, #17 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Derrick Lewis (22-7, 1 NC, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi (14-7, 1 NC, #14 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Trevin Giles (11-2, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-3, #49 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (17-6, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Kalinn Williams (8-1)

Women’s Flyweights:

Lauren Murphy (11-4, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (11-3, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Miles Johns (10-0, #41 ranked bantamweight) vs Mario Bautista (7-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Domingo Pilarte (8-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Journey Newson (8-2, #58 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Andre Ewell (15-6, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Jonathan Martinez (11-2, #28 ranked bantamweight)

