Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Rio Rancho: Ray Borg

Posted by | Feb 16, 2020 | ,

The Statistical Star of UFC Rio Rancho: Ray Borg
By: |

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; Ray Borg (blue) fights Rogerio Bontorin (red) in the flywight bout during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

Ray Borg (vs Rogerio Bontorin)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 60 to 24 (35-9 significant strikes)
77% significant strike accuracy
10 for 19 takedowns
6 guard passes

The stats speak to the smothering grappling performance Borg put on last night.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Rio Rancho: Ray Borg



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos

January 24, 2020

Fight of the Day: Bob Foster vs. Chris Finnegan

Fight of the Day: Bob Foster vs. Chris Finnegan

January 23, 2020

Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

February 5, 2020

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

January 19, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino