Select Page

The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 10/20

Posted by | Feb 10, 2020 | ,

The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 10/20
By: |

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, and Ryan MacDonald.

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 30 (out of 30) points
Record: 30-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Adriano Moraes – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 10th

The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our #1.

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 24 points
          Record: 27-5, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 243 – May 9th

The champ champ has been usurped of his #1 spot on our list.
3) (tied) (5)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 17 points
                     Record: 46-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi got back on the winning track, edging Lyoto Machida.

3) (tied) (5) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight – 17 points

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rafael Lovato Jr. (red gloves) defeats Gerald Harris (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 10-0
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
          Next Fight: TBA

A brain condition might have put the end to Lovato’s promising career.
5) (tied) (3) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion – 16 points
                    Record: 22-2, 1 NC
                    Last Five Fights: 4-1
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                    Next Fight: TBA

Another belt for Cyborg’s extensive collection.

5) (tied) (8) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 16 points
          Record: 28-3
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
          Next Fight: TBA

A blown out knee will keep Supernova on the sidelines for a bit.
7) (3) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 11 points
          Record: 32-7
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)
          Next Fight: TBA
Lima got his revenge on Rory MacDonald and is Bellator champion once more.

8) (tied) (5) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 7 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  11-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next Fight TBA

Another successful title defense in the books for The Ilimanator.

8) (tied) (9)  Rory MacDonald – PFL Welterweight – 7 points

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Rory Macdonald (with belt) reacts after his bout against Jon Fitch (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

          Record: 21-6-1
          Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA

Rory Mac is a big signing for the PFL.

10) (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 6 points
          Record: 30-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – Bellator 241

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now on his way to winning the featherweight tournament.

Bubbling under: Phil Davis, Sergio Pettis, Vadim Nemkov, Christian Lee, Vitaly Minakov,  Jon Fitch

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 10/20



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC Raleigh: Hannah Cifers

The Livest Dog at UFC Raleigh: Hannah Cifers

January 24, 2020

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

February 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Musashi vs. Sean O'Haire

Fight of the Day: Musashi vs. Sean O&#039;Haire

January 30, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 27/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 27/20

January 27, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino