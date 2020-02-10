The Non UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 10/20

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 30 (out of 30) points

Record: 30-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: vs Adriano Moraes – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 10th

The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our #1.

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 27-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 243 – May 9th

The champ champ has been usurped of his #1 spot on our list.

3) (tied) (5) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 17 points

Record: 46-7-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi got back on the winning track, edging Lyoto Machida.

3) (tied) (5) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight – 17 points



Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)

Next Fight: TBA

A brain condition might have put the end to Lovato’s promising career.

5) (tied) (3) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion – 16 points

Record: 22-2, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Another belt for Cyborg's extensive collection.

5) (tied) (8) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 16 points

Record: 28-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA

A blown out knee will keep Supernova on the sidelines for a bit.