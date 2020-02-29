The Livest Dog at UFC Norfolk: Sean Brady

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Sean Brady

Opponent: Ismail Naurdiev

Odds: +113 (bet $100 to win $113)

When you examine what makes Sean Brady special, the clear answer is his physical attributes. He’s a tidy striker and has an impressive ground game, but overwhelmingly he’s in better shape than any of his opponents. Plus, although he is exceptionally powerful, he’s also shown to have a good gas tank to back it up.

Despite all of these facts, he enters this weekend’s bout with Naurdiev as a slight underdog. This is probably because Naurdiev has looked good in his two victories while wrestling up his opponents. However, those two wins came against Michel Prazeres (a man who is only 5’6″) and Siyar Bahadurzada (a man with mostly a kickboxing style). In his only bout against a larger wrestler type, Naurdiev failed to get anything going. Chance Rencountre was able not just to nullify Naurdiev’s wrestling, but put him on the defensive constantly.

Brady has a lot of the same physical gifts as Rencountre (minus the insane height). In addition, he has better pure skills in most of the avenues that would give Naurdiev a tough time. With the blueprint laid out for him, I can see Brady following it to a tee and making this a long and difficult night for the Austrian.

2020 Record: 3-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $340

Return on Investment: 68%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

