The UFC Women’s Flyweight title continues to be one of the most-often defended in the sport.

Valentina Shevchenko will defend against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251 this June, according to ESPN.

Shevchenko successfully defended against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 this month. Calderwood defeated Andrea Lee back in September.

The exact location of this event has not yet been announced.