Paul Felder Career Earnings

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 03: Paul Felder celebrates after his victory over Danny Castillo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Felder won the lightweight bout with a second-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Saffiedine – Oct 4/14 – W (Saggo) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Castillo) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – July 25/15 – L (Barboza) – $70,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Pearson) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – W (Cruickshank) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – W (Burkman) – $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – L (Trinaldo) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Ricci) – $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio – Jul 16/17 – W (Ray) – $109,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Oliveira) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 Apr 17/18 – $46,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – L (Perry) – $51,000 ($46,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Vick) – $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – W (Barboza) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22/20 – L (Hooker) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings:  $981,000

