MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 4/20

UFC
Domingo Pilarte (8-2) vs Journey Newson (7-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Andre Ewell (15-6) vs Jonathan Martinez (11-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Alex Morono (17-5) vs Kalinn Williams (9-1) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Austin Lingo (7-0) vs Youssef Zalal (7-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Loma Lookboonmee (4-1) vs Hannah Goldy (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)
Maki Pitolo (12-5) vs Takashi Sato (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)
Felicia Spencer (7-1) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos (6-3) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Luis Pena (7-2) vs Alex Munoz (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th
Rodolfo Vieira (6-0) vs Saparbek Safarov (9-2) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Mark Madsen (9-0) vs Austin Hubbard (11-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Kevin Lee (18-5) vs Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th
Francisco Trinaldo (24-7) vs John Makdessi (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th
Randy Costa (5-1) vs Martin Day (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th
Punahele Soriano (7-0) vs Eric Spicely (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th
Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Julianna Pena (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th
Rose Namajunas (9-4) vs Jessica Andrade (20-7) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th
Gian Villante (17-11) vs Ben Rothwell (37-12) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th
Bellator
Featherweight Championship: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (30-4) vs Pedro Carvalho (11-3) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th
ONE Championship
Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 11th
