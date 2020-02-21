MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 21/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Darrick Minner (24-10) vs Grant Dawson (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs Walt Harris (13-7) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Apr 11th

Michelle Waterson (17-7) vs Carla Esparza (15-6) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Apr 11th

Niko Price (14-3-1) vs Muslim Salikhov (16-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Apr 11th

Eryk Anders (13-4) vs Krzysztof Jotko (21-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Apr 11th

Belal Muhammad (16-3) vs Lyman Good (21-5) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Ovince Saint Preux (24-13) vs Shamil Gamzatov (14-0) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Matt Frevola (8-1-1) vs Roosevelt Roberts (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Raphael Pessoa (10-1) vs Alexander Romanov (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Jack Hermansson (20-5) vs Chris Weidman (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Andrei Arlovski (28-19) vs Philipe Lins (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Sarah Alpar (9-4) vs Vanessa Melo (10-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Ed Herman (25-14) vs Da Un Jung (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Fabricio Werdum (23-8-1) vs Aleksei Oleinik (58-13-1) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11-1) vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Bethe Correia (11-4-1) vs Pannie Kianzad (12-5) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) vs Joanne Calderwood (14-4) – UFC 251 – Jun 6th

Bellator

Nick Newell (16-3) vs Zach Zane (14-9) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

Middleweight Championship: Douglas Lima (32-7) vs Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) – Bellator 243 – May 9th

James Gallagher (10-1) vs Cal Ellenor (8-2) – Bellator London – May 16th

Invicta FC

Bantamweight Championship: Liza Verzosa (5-0) vs Julija Stoliarenko (8-3-1) – Invicta FC Phoenix Series 3 – Mar 6th

Cage Warriors

Paddy Pimblett (14-3) vs Davide Martinez (8-2) – Cage Warriors 113 – Mar 20th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)