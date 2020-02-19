LFA 81 went down the last day of January in Costa Mesa, California and headliner (and newly signed UFC fighter) Jamall Emmers lead the way on the financial side of things.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Jamall Emmers: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)
Christian Aguilera: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)
Jacob Rosales: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Vincent Cachero: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Vanessa Demopoulos: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Leandro Gomes: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)
Rafael Barosa: $1,750
Sam Hughes: $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)
Geoffrey Mellor: $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)
Marvin Garcia: $1,500
Salaiman Ahmadyar: $1,250
Gláucio Eliziário: $1,250
Yuma Horiuchi: $1,200
Lisa Mauldin: $900
Loveth Young: $750
Lance Lee: $750
Carlos Figueroa: $600
Nick Badis: $600
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: LFA 81 Fighter Salaries