Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – W (Murphy) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Carmouche) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Aldana) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Borella) – $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – W (Davis) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – L (Eye) – $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Calderwood) – $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Maia) – $49,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Maia for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $254,500