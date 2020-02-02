Jon Jones Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
84.5″ reach, Orthodox
July 19, 1987
Record
25-1, 1 NC (UFC: 19-1, 1 NC)
Current Streak
3 straight wins
Training
National JUCO wrestling champion
Black belt in Gaidojutsu
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
USKBA Light Heavyweight Champion: 2008 (no title defenses)
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2011-2015, 2017, 2018-present (10 successful title defenses)
Interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2016 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– considered the best athlete in the history of the sport
– incredibly long limbs
– complete and diverse striker – punches, elbows, knees, kicks
– extremely good MMA wrestler
– very unorthodox in his techniques – keeps opponents guessing
– great at using kicks to keep opponents out of striking range
– uses very dangerous kicks aimed at opponent’s knees
– also extremely dangerous fighting in close range & in the clinch
– superb takedown defense
– very good at tripping/throwing opponents to the mat
– comfortable fighting orthodox or lefty
– deadly in ground and pound
– dangerous in the clinch as well
– very good with submissions
– very well coached
– finishes fights
– among the most dangerous elbows in the game
– greatly outstrikes his opponents
– lands a large number of strikes
– very experienced – has beaten some of the best fighters in the sport’s history
– very good at passing guard on the ground
– has never been rocked/dazed by an opponent’s strike
– very good/accurate with his takedowns
– has shown ability to battle through adversity in fights
Weaknesses
– hasn’t exhibited much knockout power
– constant drama out of the cage
– had substance issues in past
– failed multiple PED tests
– has a history of not training hard for certain fights
– thin legs are susceptible to kicks
Synopsis
As long as his constant out of the cage issues don’t continue to derail him, Jon Jones will go down as the greatest fighter in the sport’s history.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jon Jones Scouting Report