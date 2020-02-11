Select Page

Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds

Posted by | Feb 11, 2020 | ,

Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds
By: |


Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Corey Anderson (red gloves) defeats Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

This press release made it’s way to my inbox yesterday:

Following Jon Jones’ controversial yet record-setting victory over Dominick Reyes this weekend, many are speculating who the champ will fight next.

SportsBetting.ag lists Corey Anderson as the overwhelming odds-on favorite to take on Bones Jones next. Jan Blachowicz and a rematch with Reyes also have odds better than 5/1.

Brock Lesnar is the longshot on the board at 22/1.

Jon Jones next opponent

Corey Anderson -125

Jan Blachowicz +275

Dominick Reyes +350

Stipe Miocic +800

Daniel Cormier +1200

Francis Ngannou +1400

Isreal Adesanya +1400

Brock Lesnar +2200

Jones’ next opponent odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds



Related Posts

UFC 247 Pick 'Em Contest

UFC 247 Pick &#039;Em Contest

February 3, 2020

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

Fight of the Day: Pete Cunningham vs. Sagat Petchyindee I

February 10, 2020

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

January 19, 2020

John Dodson Scouting Report

John Dodson Scouting Report

February 10, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino