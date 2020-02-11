Jon Jones Next Opponent Betting Odds

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Corey Anderson (red gloves) defeats Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports
This press release made it’s way to my inbox yesterday:
Following Jon Jones’ controversial yet record-setting victory over Dominick Reyes this weekend, many are speculating who the champ will fight next.
SportsBetting.ag lists Corey Anderson as the overwhelming odds-on favorite to take on Bones Jones next. Jan Blachowicz and a rematch with Reyes also have odds better than 5/1.
Brock Lesnar is the longshot on the board at 22/1.
Jon Jones next opponent
Corey Anderson -125
Jan Blachowicz +275
Dominick Reyes +350
Stipe Miocic +800
Daniel Cormier +1200
Francis Ngannou +1400
Isreal Adesanya +1400
Brock Lesnar +2200
Jones’ next opponent odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
