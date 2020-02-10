Select Page

John Dodson Scouting Report

Posted by | Feb 10, 2020 | ,

John Dodson Scouting Report
By: |

john dodson scouting report

(Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sport)

John Dodson Scouting Report

Vitals

5’3″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Southpaw
September 26, 1984

Record

20-10 (UFC: 10-5)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Gaidojutsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 14 Bantamweight Tournament winner

Strengths

– extremely fast
– very quick & explosive strikes (punches, kicks, knees)
– above average reach
– very well coached – Jackson’s MMA
– powerful puncher with heavy hands – perhaps heaviest among lighter weight fighters
– lands a very high rate of strikes per minute
– decent striking defense
– great takedown defense
– great balance
– very athletic (despite his height apparently can dunk a basketball)
– good gas tank
– solid chin

Weaknesses

– extremely inaccurate striker
– poor takedown accuracy
– hasn’t shown any real ground game in the UFC
– has come up short every time he’s fought for the title
– undersized for bantamweight class
– getting up there in years
– in a slump – two wins in past six fights

Synopsis

The Magician has the blazing speed and heavy hands that could have made him the king of the 125-pounders.  With that not panning out, it’s back to 135.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: John Dodson Scouting Report



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC 246: Aleksei Oleinik

The Livest Dog at UFC 246: Aleksei Oleinik

January 17, 2020

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 29/20

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 29/20

January 29, 2020

Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings

Aleksei Oleinik Career Earnings

January 19, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 8/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 8/20

February 7, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino