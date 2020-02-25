John Dodson Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – W (Dillashaw) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Elliott) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Browne vs Bigfoot – Oct 5/12 – W (Formiga) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – L (Johnson) – $65,000 ($15,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Montague) – $100,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Khabilov – Jun 7/14 – W (Moraga) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Makovsky) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Johnson) – $90,000 ($60,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Gamburyan) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – L (Lineker) – $51,000 ($38,000 to show, $8,000 from Lineker for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 23/17 – W (Wineland) – $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – N/A (Munhoz) – $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – MMA Junkie reports he got a portion of show money plus Reebok $ – we’re estimating his portion of show money as about 50%)*

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Munhoz) – $92,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – L (Rivera) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – L (Yan) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Wood) – $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $946,000