A 135-pound title tilt is coming to Brazil.
New champion Henry Cejudo will defend against Jose Aldo May 9 in Sao Paulo, according to ESPN.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Cejudo vs. Aldo signed for UFC 250
Select Page
Posted by KurtK26 | Feb 24, 2020 | MMA Manifesto, worldwidemma101-com
New champion Henry Cejudo will defend against Jose Aldo May 9 in Sao Paulo, according to ESPN.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Cejudo vs. Aldo signed for UFC 250
Share:
February 20, 2020
February 19, 2020
February 14, 2020
February 14, 2020