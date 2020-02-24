Select Page

Cejudo vs. Aldo signed for UFC 250

A 135-pound title tilt is coming to Brazil.

New champion Henry Cejudo will defend against Jose Aldo May 9 in Sao Paulo, according to ESPN.

