Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Feb 5/20

Posted by | Feb 5, 2020 | ,

Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Darrion Caldwell (red gloves) fights Kyoji Horiguchi (blue gloves) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Horiguchi won the fight by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 529
2 2 Darrion Caldwell 272
3 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5
4 4 Eduardo Dantas 140
5 6 A.J. McKee 130.5
6 7 Daniel Straus 125
7 5 Adam Borics 123.5
8 9 Juan Archuleta 91
9 12 Daniel Weichel 84
10 10 Daniel Carey 81
11 8 Derek Campos 79
12 11 Henry Corrales 77.5
13 14 Leandro Higo 76
13 14 Shawn Bunch 76
15 21 Aaron Pico 74.5
16 13 Tywan Claxton 74
17 16 Hyder Amil 62.5
18 17 Gaston Bolanos 61.5
19 18 Pedro Carvalho 60.5
20 19 Cris Lencioni 57.5
21 22 Jay-Jay Wilson 51.5
22 23 Weber Almeida 47.5
23 33 AJ Agazarm 44.5
24 27 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5
25 28 John Teixeira 35.5
26 26 Sam Sicilia 35
27 29 Dylan Logan 32.5
28 30 Pat Curran 31.5
29 31 Adil Benjilany 31
30 NR Ciaran Clarke 30
31 32 Richie Smullen 29.5
32 34 Brandon Laroco 27
33 NR Aiden Lee 25
33 NR Ilias Bulaid 25
35 35 Ignacio Ortiz 24.5
36 36 George Courtney 22.5
36 36 James Bennett 22.5
38 36 Adel Altamimi 20
39 NR Frans Mlambo 19
40 39 Nathan Rose 16
41 40 Lucas Brennan 14.5
42 NR Robert Whiteford 12
43 NR Salim Mukhidinov 10
44 41 Kai Kamaka III 9.5
45 41 John Beneduce 5
45 41 Peter Ishiguro 5
47 44 Saul Rogers 4.5
48 45 Adam Gustab 0
48 NR Damian Frankiewicz 0
48 45 Daniel Crawford 0
48 45 Elias Anderson 0
48 45 Jacob Landin 0
48 NR Jamese Taylor 0
48 NR Kevin Croom 0
48 45 Mario Navarro 0
48 NR Ranjeet Baria 0
48 45 Spencer Higa 0
48 45 Thomas Lopez 0
48 45 Tom Mearns 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings 

