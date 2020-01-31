UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jan 31/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|276.5
|2
|2
|10
|Maycee Barber
|94.5
|3
|NR
|Cynthia Calvillo
|73
|4
|3
|13
|Montana De La Rosa
|68.5
|5
|4
|2
|Katlyn Chookagian
|66
|6
|5
|4
|Joanne Calderwood
|65.5
|7
|6
|3
|Jessica Eye
|61
|8
|16
|6
|Roxanne Modafferi
|53
|9
|11
|8
|Lauren Murphy
|49
|10
|8
|Gillian Robertson
|40.5
|11
|9
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|40
|12
|10
|9
|Andrea Lee
|34.5
|13
|12
|16
|Poliana Botelho
|32.5
|14
|13
|15
|Ji Yeon Kim
|31
|15
|14
|5
|Jennifer Maia
|28.5
|16
|15
|Wu Yanan
|27
|17
|17
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|24.5
|17
|31
|Sabina Mazo
|24.5
|19
|18
|Maryna Moroz
|23.5
|20
|20
|14
|Mara Romero Borella
|22
|21
|19
|JJ Aldrich
|20
|21
|21
|Shana Dobson
|20
|23
|23
|11
|Alexis Davis
|18.5
|24
|24
|12
|Antonina Shevchenko
|18
|25
|25
|Polyana Viana
|17.5
|26
|26
|7
|Viviane Araujo
|17
|27
|27
|Molly McCann
|13.5
|28
|29
|Justine Kish
|11.5
|29
|28
|Lucie Pudilova
|8.5
|30
|31
|Ariane Lipski
|5
|30
|31
|Luana Carolina
|5
|30
|31
|Miranda Granger
|5
|30
|31
|Mizuki Inoue
|5
|34
|36
|Nadia Kassem
|4
|35
|37
|Diana Belbita
|0
|35
|37
|Hannah Goldy
|0
|35
|37
|Isabella de Padua
|0
|35
|37
|Taila Santos
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s strawweight rankings
