UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 10/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|470.5
|2
|1
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|451
|3
|3
|3
|Colby Covington
|303.5
|4
|NR
|Conor McGregor
|298.5
|5
|4
|5
|Leon Edwards
|289.5
|6
|6
|4
|Jorge Masvidal
|244
|7
|8
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|228.5
|8
|9
|8
|Stephen Thompson
|200
|9
|7
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|194
|10
|10
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|177
|11
|12
|Niko Price
|163
|12
|13
|Michael Chiesa
|148
|13
|14
|7
|Demian Maia
|145
|14
|15
|Gunnar Nelson
|139
|15
|16
|Claudio Silva
|134
|16
|17
|13
|Vicente Luque
|132
|17
|20
|Matt Brown
|131
|18
|18
|James Krause
|130.5
|19
|19
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|121
|20
|26
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|116
|20
|29
|12
|Geoff Neal
|116
|22
|22
|14
|Gilbert Burns
|112.5
|22
|22
|Michel Prazeres
|112.5
|24
|24
|Alexey Kunchenko
|112
|24
|24
|James Vick
|112
|26
|26
|16
|Li Jingliang
|107.5
|27
|27
|Randy Brown
|106
|28
|28
|15
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|29
|30
|Warlley Alves
|98
|30
|32
|Belal Muhammad
|90
|31
|33
|Alex Oliveira
|88.5
|32
|34
|9
|Nate Diaz
|85.5
|33
|35
|Ismail Naurdiev
|83
|34
|36
|Muslim Salikhov
|80.5
|35
|37
|Jake Matthews
|80
|36
|38
|Diego Sanchez
|75.5
|36
|31
|Mike Perry
|75.5
|38
|40
|Lyman Good
|74
|39
|41
|Rustam Khabilov
|72.5
|40
|42
|Alex Morono
|71
|41
|43
|Alan Jouban
|69.5
|42
|44
|Dwight Grant
|67.5
|42
|44
|Mickey Gall
|67.5
|44
|46
|Bryan Barberena
|62
|45
|54
|Tim Means
|61.5
|46
|47
|Ramazan Emeev
|56.5
|47
|48
|Dhiego Lima
|54.5
|48
|49
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|49
|55
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|50
|56
|Danny Roberts
|42
|51
|57
|Nordine Taleb
|41
|52
|50
|Ben Saunders
|37
|53
|58
|Michel Pereira
|36
|54
|59
|Nicolas Dalby
|33.5
|55
|60
|Laureano Staropoli
|26.5
|56
|61
|Chance Rencountre
|24.5
|56
|61
|Max Griffin
|24.5
|58
|63
|Takashi Sato
|22.5
|59
|64
|David Zawada
|20
|60
|66
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|61
|65
|Thiago Alves
|14.5
|62
|67
|Luke Jumeau
|12.5
|63
|68
|Court McGee
|12
|63
|68
|Erik Koch
|12
|65
|70
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|66
|71
|Emil Meek
|8
|67
|72
|Callan Potter
|5
|67
|72
|Miguel Baeza
|5
|67
|72
|Sean Brady
|5
|70
|75
|Sergey Khandozhko
|4.5
|71
|77
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|0
|71
|77
|Cole Williams
|0
|71
|77
|Hector Aldana
|0
|71
|77
|Maki Pitolo
|0
|71
|77
|Salim Touahri
|0
|71
|77
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 10/20