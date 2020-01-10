UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 10/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5 2 1 2 Tyron Woodley 451 3 3 3 Colby Covington 303.5 4 NR Conor McGregor 298.5 5 4 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 8 6 Rafael dos Anjos 228.5 8 9 8 Stephen Thompson 200 9 7 11 Robbie Lawler 194 10 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 177 11 12 Niko Price 163 12 13 Michael Chiesa 148 13 14 7 Demian Maia 145 14 15 Gunnar Nelson 139 15 16 Claudio Silva 134 16 17 13 Vicente Luque 132 17 20 Matt Brown 131 18 18 James Krause 130.5 19 19 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 121 20 26 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 116 20 29 12 Geoff Neal 116 22 22 14 Gilbert Burns 112.5 22 22 Michel Prazeres 112.5 24 24 Alexey Kunchenko 112 24 24 James Vick 112 26 26 16 Li Jingliang 107.5 27 27 Randy Brown 106 28 28 15 Neil Magny 103.5 29 30 Warlley Alves 98 30 32 Belal Muhammad 90 31 33 Alex Oliveira 88.5 32 34 9 Nate Diaz 85.5 33 35 Ismail Naurdiev 83 34 36 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 35 37 Jake Matthews 80 36 38 Diego Sanchez 75.5 36 31 Mike Perry 75.5 38 40 Lyman Good 74 39 41 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 40 42 Alex Morono 71 41 43 Alan Jouban 69.5 42 44 Dwight Grant 67.5 42 44 Mickey Gall 67.5 44 46 Bryan Barberena 62 45 54 Tim Means 61.5 46 47 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 47 48 Dhiego Lima 54.5 48 49 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 49 55 Song Kenan 42.5 50 56 Danny Roberts 42 51 57 Nordine Taleb 41 52 50 Ben Saunders 37 53 58 Michel Pereira 36 54 59 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 55 60 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 56 61 Chance Rencountre 24.5 56 61 Max Griffin 24.5 58 63 Takashi Sato 22.5 59 64 David Zawada 20 60 66 Bartosz Fabinski 16 61 65 Thiago Alves 14.5 62 67 Luke Jumeau 12.5 63 68 Court McGee 12 63 68 Erik Koch 12 65 70 Tristan Connelly 10 66 71 Emil Meek 8 67 72 Callan Potter 5 67 72 Miguel Baeza 5 67 72 Sean Brady 5 70 75 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 71 77 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 71 77 Cole Williams 0 71 77 Hector Aldana 0 71 77 Maki Pitolo 0 71 77 Salim Touahri 0 71 77 Zelim Imadaev 0

